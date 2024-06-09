"He got a girl before Kevin Durant" - NBA fans in stitches over James Harden's reaction to girlfriend's wedding hijinks

LA Clippers guard James Harden went viral for his reaction to his girlfriend, Paije Speights, catching the bridal bouquet at Rajon Rondo's wedding.

Harden, who made his relationship with Speights Instagram official in May, looked quite surprised.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions:

"He got a girl before Kevin Durant," one fan pointed out.

"He has a gf????? NOOOOOOO," another fan was surprised.

"I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend," one fan said.

Others were surprised by the look that Harden showed after his girlfriend caught the bouquet.

"Bro is avoiding a ring at ALL costs," one fan said.

"Figured he’d be more excited about his first ring," this fan said.

Who is James Harden's girlfriend, Paije Speights?

According to The JasmineBrand.com, Paije Speights is a Detroit-based fashion designer known for her casual streetwear who rose to fame after appearing on HBO Max's fashion competition reality series "The Hype" in 2021, hosted by rapper Offset.

Although she finished third, her designs, which celebrated black culture, captivated audiences and earned her a loyal fan base. Paige's designer clothes have been seen on Harden multiple times. She formerly dated Mario Chambers, with whom she shares a son.

James Harden / Paije Speights IG

In May, Harden and Speights made their romance official on Instagram. Harden shared a selfie of Speights, adorned with a red heart emoji. The photo highlighted his new partner's striking blonde tresses and fresh-faced beauty.

Speights also posted a photo of Harden on her Instagram Story with the caption:

"Uno."

In the photo, Harden is seen seated in a vehicle with the window rolled down, gazing away from the camera. Speights included a heart emoji below the picture.

