James Harden names Kobe Bryant as his GOAT - "As far as falling in love with the game, it’s definitely been Kobe"

With his impending free agency fast approaching, LA Clippers star guard James Harden recently reflected on his 15-year NBA career. While doing so, the former MVP highlighted his main inspiration, LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, crowning him his NBA GOAT.

During an interview with HoopsHype's Cyro Asseo de Choch at Adidas Eurocamp in Italy, published Monday, Harden was asked about his GOAT choice. The Los Angeles, California native chose Bryant, highlighting the five-time NBA champion's extensive influence on his childhood.

"I mean, there was only one person who made me love, I mean, fall in love with the game, and that’s Kobe Bryant," Harden said.

"Being from LA and being a Lakers fan watching him grow up and win several championships, and his passion and love and what he did for the game of basketball ... that’s why I started playing basketball."

While James Harden became an elite scorer like Bryant, winning three scoring titles, he has a vastly different playstyle. He is more of a playmaker and outside shooting threat, while Bryant relied heavily on his midrange shot.

According to the 10-time All-Star, he developed his offensive repertoire by himself after being motivated by Bryant's accomplishments.

"The skill set and things that I’ve learned, I kind of picked up on my own, but as far as falling in love with the game, it’s definitely been Kobe," Harden said.

When asked to confirm that he would pick Bryant as his GOAT if he "had to choose," Harden didn't hesitate.

"For me, it’s Kobe," Harden said.

NBA GOAT debates typically primarily feature Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Lakers superstar forward LeBron James in contention for the prestigious title. Nonetheless, several modern-day players frequently opt for Bryant as their GOAT, citing his fierce competitive spirit and impact on them growing up.

In The Athletic's player poll earlier this year, 45.9% of players chose Jordan as their GOAT, followed by James in second at 42.1%. However, Bryant still received nearly a tenth of the vote (9.8%), a testament to the late legend's impact on today's generation of hoopers.

James Harden on how he stays mentally fresh amid late-career uncertainty

During his HoopsHype interview, James Harden also touched on his mindset as he prepares to enter free agency this summer.

Harden is already playing for his fifth franchise and fourth in four seasons. Meanwhile, his Clippers are coming off a disappointing 4-2 first-round playoff series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LA is "determined" to re-sign him. However, as the 34-year-old experienced over the past few years, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.

Harden noted that he has dealt with his constant late-career change by ignoring outside noise and focusing on his main priorities.

"There are things that are important to me, and that’s all that matters," Harden said. "So, I think for me, it’s just, like, trying to block out as much negative energy, conversations, media, whatever the case may be, and focusing on what’s important to me, what I can control.

"Everything else doesn’t matter. So, I think I’ve been doing a really good job of that, and at this point in my life, I’m in a good place."

Given his age and statistical decline in his first season with the Clippers, James Harden's upcoming contract will likely be his last major deal. Nevertheless, it appears he is at peace as he prepares to embark upon the latter stage of his career.

