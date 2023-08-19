"He got in trouble because of his decisions.": Ja Morant's dad, Tee Morant, drops pearls of wisdom in summer camp after NBA suspends superstar

Ja Morant's dad Tee Morant made his first public statements about his son's actions at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans. Tee claimed Ja's decisions hurt him, not the people surrounding him.

The Memphis Grizzlies star will serve a 25-game suspension when the new NBA season begins after flashing a gun on Instagram Live for the second time two months in May.

Morant served an eight-game suspension in March for a similar offense. Tee addressed the young players at the New Orleans camp, citing his son's example while sharing words of wisdom, saying:

"My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions."

Ja Morant cited stress as a reason behind his behavior and actions. The Memphis Grizzlies guard rose to superstardom over the last two seasons. That may have something to do with him being in this situation. With no veterans in the Grizzlies locker room to guide him through this phase, Morant has repeatedly made some bad decisions over the last few months.

Fame and popularity are part and parcel of being a star player, but ensuring the discipline is intact is key to being a successful role model. Players as big as Morant are under scrutiny, so any small mistake they make can cost them dearly.

Tee Morant's silence saw him get blamed for Ja Morant's off-court issues

Tee Morant has been instrumental in the development of Ja Morant. He's been highly supportive of his son, making it to nearly every game on the sidelines and cheering on for him and the Grizzlies. He was ideally carrying out the role of a mentor too.

Amid Morant's controversies that hit the limelight earlier this year, his father's silence in that situation caused quite a stir among fans. They weren't happy with Tee not taking active steps to teach Ja how to make the right decisions and surround himself with the right people.

Tee Morant didn't say much when Ja Morant got suspended the first time in March. The latter continued being around the people that many suspect had a role to play in the Grizzlies player making poor decisions.

Ja eventually was with the same entourage of his the second time he flashed a gun on Instagram Live. Tee Morant may have let Ja's actions slide, leading to the latter's poor decisions one after the other.

However, Tee's first public comments suggest he may have taken a stern stance this time to ensure his son isn't getting into any more trouble again.

