“He hasn’t done a damn thing at running the Philadelphia 76ers right now” - Stephen A. Smith critical of Daryl Morey’s handling of the Ben Simmons situation

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have failed to come to a resolution despite several attempts. While many have blamed the All-Star guard for trying to force a move, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has come out to say Sixers president Daryl Morey has handled the situation poorly.

On NBA Countdown, the cast discussed Simmons' situation, with Michael Wilbon of the opinion that the Sixers have the leverage in this situation, while Jalen Green believes Simmons has the upper hand. When Stephen A. was asked if he expects Simmons to be traded before the trade deadline, he responded:

"Now obviously, we look at Ben Simmons, and there's two trains of thought here. There are some people that look at him and say, 'okay, mental health issues is a very very serious thing,' and if he says that's what is going on and it's not about the Sixers it's about any team and what have you, then you take him at his word."

Stephen A. Smith then went on to present the other side of the situation surrounding Simmons. Smith suggested that there a good number of people who believe that the player, his agent and his camp are "straight out lying."

But there are a plethora of people out there who don't believe a damn word that's coming out of his camp. Whether it's from him, Rich Paul, or anybody else. We believe that they're straight out lying."

Smith then closed off his remarks by pointing out that Philadelphia 76ers' President Darly Morey is the one who has seemingly been left with the short end of the stick. Morey's handling of the Simmons saga has not gone to plan and it is quickly looking like Ben Simmons has gotten the better of him.

"The reality of the situation is he hasn't done a damn thing at running the Philadelphia 76ers right now, particularly as it pertains to Ben Simmons. I love Daryl Morey, and if I was in his face I'll tell him to his face, hasn't done a damn thing. The reality is the man told you over the summer he wanted out, and you called his bluff. Well, turns out he wasn't bluffing."

To many, including Jay Williams, Simmons' time with the Sixers is over as they do not see a scenario where he returns to the lineup for the franchise. However, Morey has made it clear he is in no hurry to ship him out if the trade is not favorable.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade.

Ben Simmons might be traded at the February 10 trade deadline

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers

Simmons has not played at all since the start of the 2021-22 season. He had a fallout with the organization after they crashed out of the 2021 playoffs in the Eastern Conference semi-finals and resolved not to play for the team.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Sixers are considering trading Simmons for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. It's been reported that no one on the roster is untouchable, meaning there is a chance a deal could potentially be made.

(Via More than one rival team believes Sacramento could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris’ contract to facilitate a Ben Simmons deal, per @TheSteinLine (Via marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-t… More than one rival team believes Sacramento could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris’ contract to facilitate a Ben Simmons deal, per @TheSteinLine (Via marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-t…) https://t.co/Zm4Tpddsys

The LA Lakers and New York Knicks, among other teams, have indicated an interest in acquiring the services of the Australian. While the Lakers are short of tradeable assets, the Knicks could pull it off.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 55.7% from the field. He also finished second in voting for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

His stats last year all point to Simmons being an All-Star level player and a serious long-term asset to any franchise. However, all the red tape around a potential deal means that teams might be put off from engaging in meaningful trade talks.

