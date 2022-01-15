“The Philadelphia 76ers canvassed the prospect of a Fox-Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago” – Chris Haynes reveals latest on futures of Simmons and De’Aaron Fox

With the NBA trade deadline approaching Feb. 10, there's a chance the Philadelphia 76ers might secure a deal to trade All-Star guard Ben Simmons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the organization is still committed to bringing back a significant player for Simmons via trade and is willing to wait if that does not materialize by the deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Sixers are considering a De'Aaron Fox-Simmons trade by the deadline. Although the Sacramento Kings have expressed their desire to build around their backcourt of Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, that has not panned out how they expected.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



yhoo.it/3rhCUaH Sources to @ChrisBHaynes : Trade interest around Kings G De’Aaron Fox is rising, including from the 76ers in Ben Simmons talks. Sources to @ChrisBHaynes: Trade interest around Kings G De’Aaron Fox is rising, including from the 76ers in Ben Simmons talks. ➡️ yhoo.it/3rhCUaH https://t.co/U8peg3ounU

In a recent publication, Haynes said:

"The Philadelphia 76ers canvassed the prospect of a Fox-Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago, but dialogue remains exploratory due diligence, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Several teams have indicated an interest in Simmons, including the LA Lakers and New York Knicks, sparking rumors of a potential multi-team trade. With how the Kings (17-27) have performed this season, no one is untouchable, making the prospect of a Fox-Simmons trade possible.

Fox, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft, said he is not worried about the prospect of being traded but understands that it could happen.

"You definitely think about potentially being traded, because we are struggling,” Fox told Yahoo Sports.

"If you do have a change of scenery, it changes everything. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve built a life here, a family here. But once I’m on the court, all that is out the window. You’re not thinking about anything else that can happen outside of your control.

"But I’ve been through some deadlines. I’ve seen people get traded at the last second. You try not to think about it, but you know it’s a business and anything can happen. I’m not sure what’s going to happen. Obviously, you see reports on Twitter. Am I worried about it? No. Can it happen? Yeah, it can definitely happen.”

The Kings had a decent start, winning three of their first five games with Harrison Barnes leading the charge. They relieved Luke Walton as coach after a 6-11 record. Alvin Gentry was promoted to take his place as interim coach but things have not gotten much better since then.

The franchise last made the playoffs in 2005-06, which is also the last time the Kings finished a season above .500 (44-38).

Can Ben Simmons help the Kings play better?

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons is a defensive juggernaut and can also make an impact offensively with his passing. Although his scoring inefficiencies could be a significant problem, he can impact the offense regardless.

In the four seasons he has played, Simmons has been an All-Star three times and an All-Defensive team member twice. The No. 1 pick in 2016, he didn't play his first season because of a foot injury, and he's sat out this season after demanding a trade in the offseason. He averages 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in his career.

A move away from the Sixers is almost certain for Simmons, as the Australian has clearly stated he will not suit up for the organization. Sports analyst Jay Williams also believes his career in Philadelphia is over, following the failure of his agent, Rich Paul, to reach a resolution with the franchise.

Defensively, the Kings could benefit from Simmons' presence as he is one of the most highly-rated defensive players in the league. The Kings, ranked 26th in defensive rating (113.5), could undoubtedly benefit from the inclusion of the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up.

