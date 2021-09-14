"He was in high school before he could beat you?" - JaVale McGee reveals he couldn't beat his mom in 1-on-1 basketball until he was 14

Club Shay Shay recently added JaVale McGee to the list of NBA guests on the show. Its creator Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL player, is a sports pundit and has hosted players like DeMar DeRozan, Zion Williamson and Allen Iverson on his podcast.

JaVale McGee reveals he couldn't beat his mom in 1-on-1 basketball until he was 14

For the 36th episode of Club Shay Shay, Sharpe invited Pamela and JaVale McCgee to talk about basketball and their lives. During the conversation, the host asked Pamela:

"As he [JaVale McGee] was growing up, did you know he was gonna be a professional basketball player?"

"Well, to be honest with you, he'll tell you, I told him nah bro, I don't see it," Pamela McGee replied.

She continued by saying:

"Nah, you want to get paid to play. That's another level, I don't see it."

Later in the podcast, Pamela and JaVale McGee revealed that the NBA star was in high school before he could beat his mother in a 1-on-1 game. The three-time Super Bowl winner then exclaimed in surprise:

"Hold up, Hold up! He was in high school before he could beat you?"

However, the statement comes as no surprise. After all, Pamela is a Women's Basketball Hall of Famer. She was also part of the first Women's US Team to win gold at the Olympics in 1984. As a student athlete, Pamela won back-to-back NCAA Division I titles with the University of Southern California.

A big thank you to JaVale & Pamela McGee for stopping by to discuss hoops & much more with us!



Listen here: https://t.co/U4BEGn2z28 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/RGu73WWqY1 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 13, 2021

As a professional player, JaVale McGee's mother was in the inaugural draft class of the WNBA and was picked in the first round. She then went on to play two seasons in the league, representing the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks.

Her son JaVale McGee has also enjoyed a long, successful career in the league. He is a three-time NBA champion and has played with teams like the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers. At the peak of his career in 2011-12, he was averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in a season.

JaVale McGee sees ‘lots of opportunities’ to contribute with the Suns



(From @TrevorMBooth): https://t.co/XzylpcJJzS pic.twitter.com/S2j0ngKt7K — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) September 10, 2021

Also Read

Both JaVale and his sister followed in their mother's footsteps and went on to play basketball professionally. They are the only mother-son duo to have won a basketball Olympic medal and JaVale McGee is the only player in the NBA born to a WNBA player.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee