"He hosted this award show back in 2007... After losing in the NBA Finals" - Stephen Curry hilariously takes a pot shot at LeBron James at the ESPYS

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently hosted the famed ESPYS awards show. He seemed to have a knack for roasting people off the court. During his performance, no one was safe from his jabs as he displayed his microphone skills.

The event was attended by top-notch athletes, Grammy-winning musicians and block-buster Hollywood hitmakers.

During his opening monologue, Curry didn't hold back with his jokes. He made it known to everyone that he was the second NBA player to host the awards show. He decided to spice it up by taking a jab at the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

"LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007..." Curry started his opening spiel with some hard-hitting jokes. " After losing in the NBA Finals."

"So, yes, you guessed it. This feels better," Curry said as he confidently took a sip from his glass.

The jokes were all in good fun. Everyone knows both stars have mutual respect for each other. Even with their history of Finals rivalry, both James and Curry have expressed their admiration for one another.

That wasn't the only joke he made last night. He also poked fun at the Boston Celtics. Forward Grant Williams, who was in the audience at the event. He became a victim of Curry's trolling when he was offered a chance to wear one of his rings. Williams took the joke well and just smiled and laughed with the crowd.

"I know you [Grant Williams] like this color. I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."

Stephen Curry is finally bragging about what he's accomplished

Throughout his career, Stephen Curry has remained humble. It's one of the traits people love about him. Even after winning back-to-back MVP awards, Curry has always lifted others, instead of himself. This is one of the reasons the organization, his teammates and his fans love him.

When he started adding more to his hardware collection, he remained grounded. Fans have even hoped Curry would brag a little bit about his achievements.

- "You try to just stay humble and stay in the moment." @StephenCurry30 on his career night. "You try to just stay humble and stay in the moment."- @StephenCurry30 on his career night. https://t.co/NaOm8h9KdY

Now, during his time as the ESPYS host, fans were able to see a confident version of Curry. During his monologue, he acknowledged the fact that he doesn't get a chance to brag about his accomplishments. Some fans might not be comfortable with it, but we all know that it's just a one-time thing.

Curry has been in the league since 2009 and has remained modest. Changing his off-the-court persona now would be uncharacteristic of him.

Stephen Curry has earned a ton of individual and team awards throughout his NBA career. So, maybe he is deserving of a five-minute monologue bragging about it.

