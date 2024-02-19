"He & Jokic are Shelby brothers" - Luka Doncic spotted in tweed suit for All-Star game has NBA fans cracking 'Peaky Blinders' jokes

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is ready for his fifth All-Star game as he arrived in style at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Doncic is a starter along with OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Doncic earned his spot in the starting five for the West All-Stars by averaging 34.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists. The Mavs star has played 47 games this season and has the chance to win the MVP award. But now, his agenda is to represent Dallas in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

As he made his way inside the arena, fans quickly made references to the hit British period drama Peaky Blinders. Doncic walked to the locker room wearing a coat over a gray suit. Only a peaked cap was missing, which would've been a cherry on top for fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans couldn't help but make references to the show with Doncic's outfit. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA Insider reveals marquee franchise to target Luka Doncic next offseason

Throwback to Luka Doncic's cowboy outfit

NBA stars tend to be stylish depending on the occasion. Luka Doncic is no exception, as he went viral in their Christmas Day game against the LA Lakers last season.

He arrived wearing a full cowboy outfit as Dallas hosted the Lakers. The outfit probably gave him good luck as they had a 124-115 win over LeBron James and Co.

On top of that, he drove a blue vintage muscle car to the game. Doncic had a cowboy hat, boots and a tucked-in shirt with jeans.

Expand Tweet

He led the Mavs to an incredible finish with 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Luka Doncic links up with former teammate ahead of the All-Star game

First-time All-Star and former teammate of the Mavs star, Jalen Brunson, made his way to the locker room of the West All-Stars. The two shared a moment and took a photo.

Expand Tweet

The two were drafted together by the Mavs and played together for four seasons. Both stars had stellar postseason runs for two years as teammates.

In Brunson's final year, he broke out and averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His performance during the 2022 playoffs was the reason the Knicks acquired him the following season.

Also read: "Can't bet against Mahomes": Luka Doncic and NBA stars hail Chiefs' MVP after capturing 3rd title in 5 years