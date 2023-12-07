“He just mad I’m busting his a**”: Luka Doncic savagely roasts Kris Dunn after scuffle amid record night 

The Dallas Mavericks blew away the Utah Jazz with another historic night from Luka Doncic tallying his 60th career triple-double. But in the victory, a taunting incident tainted the near-perfect day for the Slovenian basketball star after getting a technical foul.

With 3:38 to go in the third quarter, Kris Dunn of the Jazz was tasked to guard Doncic. As the four-time NBA All-Star breaks the defense, he goes to the hoop for the lay-up but has to kick out to the open shooter with Walker Kessler protecting the paint.

But as Dunn trails Doncic, he finds himself getting swayed by the Mavs' guard on the way down which he does not like.

Dunn confronts Doncic and puts his finger on the face. In retaliation, Doncic villainously laughed at his opponent while walking away and avoiding the altercation.

Both players were slapped a technical foul each and it caught Luka Doncic by surprise that he was also given the violation:

In explaining to the referees, Doncic pleaded, “I didn’t do nothing he just mad I’m busting his a**.”

At the end of the game, Doncic spoke to the media elaborating that he did not do anything to Dunn and still surprised with the technical foul called on him:

"I don't know. I didn't do nothing. We were, I mean, a little bit of pushing in that but for sure there is a technical foul 'cause I didn't do nothing. He puts a finger in my face and I just left so I don't know how I got the tech. I don't know. These things happen in the game. It's part of the game."

Dallas Mavericks register 12th win of the season behind Luka Doncic's 40-point night

It was indeed another spectacular outing from Luka Doncic as he contributed across the board with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 31 minutes of gameplay.

More impressive was that Luka Doncic already had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists by half-time making it the fifth-fastest triple-double and the first to tally a 25-point triple-double by half-time.

Helping him out was Kyrie Irving who had 26 points, four assists and three rebounds while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Ochai Agbaji was the Jazz's top point-getter with 21 points while Kris Dunn, who had an altercation with Doncic in the third quarter, only finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers next on the road on Dec. 8 and will battle the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum three days later.