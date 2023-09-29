"He was just speechless" - Chris Haynes describes Damian Lillard's reaction after Bucks trade news

The Damian Lillard trade to the Milwaukee Bucks surprised most NBA fans as no one thought the Bucks would be the team to get him following the trade saga. NBA Insider Chris Haynes gets into detail on how Lillard reacted to the trade that sent him to the Bucks.

A trade is always surprising for fans as no one knows what goes behind the doors of a team's front office. However, it's even more surprising to the players if they find out that they got traded and start to realize the business side of things.

That's what happened with Lillard after he found out where he got traded to. Haynes explained:

"I was on the phone with Dame when he got word he was going to Milwaukee and he was just speechless. Really speechless." Haynes said. "He was saying, 'I gotta wrap my mind around this. I gotta wrap my mind around this.' That’s what he kept saying.

"Then he was talking about his kids. What are his kids going to do? Are they coming? That was what he was thinking. Slowly over time, he started to think about the basketball side of it. He was like, 'Yeah this will be the greatest team I’ve ever been a part of.'"

"He was like, talking himself through it. He finally read a text from Giannis that said, 'Let’s f*cking get this championship.'"

Lillard emotions are enough evidence that he gave his all for the city of Portland. It also shows his desire to win a championship is strong and has sacrificed one of his most unique qualities, loyalty.

With his arrival, the Bucks are expected to pursue the Larry O'Brien trophy next season. The Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Damian Lillard will be deadly in the Eastern Conference.

The situation with the Blazers left a "sour taste" in Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's trade to Milwaukee is definitely a surprise, not just for the fans, but for the seven-time All-Star. After the trade was made, the former Blazers All-Star talked about trying to process everything that had transpired.

"I'm just trying to process it all. It's a lot to think about. Never been in this situation before." Lillard said.

The 2012-13 Rookie of the Year talked about what he went through this summer.

"How this summer played out behind the scenes definitely left a sour taste in my mouth. But it doesn't change the amazing experiences I've had with the Trail Blazers and this city. I'll always cherish this place. This is my home. I'll always live here regardless."

The Blazers' failure to give him enough support pushed Lillard to his limits. Which is why it's heartbreaking to see one of the most "loyal" stars leave the team that drafted him.

