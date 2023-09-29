Why did Damian Lillard request trade from Blazers? Exploring reasons behind 7x NBA All-Star joining Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks added veteran All-Star Damian Lillard to their roster after he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers a few days ago. Although he wasn't sent to his preferred destination, it was surprising to see which team was able to acquire him and give him a chance to contend for a title.

After 11 seasons with the Blazers, Lillard changed his mind about being loyal and requested a trade. This came after Portland failed to build a championship team around him during his decade-long stay.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prior to the trade, he informed the front office about what kind of team he wanted built around him. He wanted Portland to pursue stars in free agency, specifically mentioning Draymond Green.

However, the team failed to do so and instead drafted the young prospect Scoot Henderson. This became an indicator for Lillard that he wouldn't be in a contending team with the Blazers next season.

He told the team that he wanted to be traded to the Miami Heat, who had been interested in him for quite some time. However, their proposals reportedly weren't satisfying to the Blazers.

As hopes of him getting traded started to dwindle down, the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in to acquire him. Now, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez as his teammates, Lillard has a real shot at winning the title.

This is the first team for the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year that has a chance at competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Expand Tweet

Last season, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, while his 32 points per game was the highest of his career. He'll add another scoring punch to the Bucks and they now have a go-to guy when needed.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He ain't no damn Damian Lillard" - Stephen A. Smith finds Bucks getting rid of Jrue Holiday as 'business decision'

The ripple effect of the Damian Lillard trade

The three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks has affected all the teams involved in different ways.

Firstly, Lillard gets a chance to play with a superstar for the first time in his career. The last time he played with a star was with Carmelo Anthony, who was already in the latter stages of his career.

Next would be Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. They've had problems with Deandre Ayton in the past and took the oppurtunity to trade him. Meanwhile, for the Blazers, Scoot Henderson gets a chance to be mentored by one of the league's best defenders.

Expand Tweet

Although the focus is solely on Lillard and his new team, the other affected parties have also benefitted from the trade.

Also read: Now paired with Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo once vetoed Jimmy Butler trade in favor of current teammate