“He kind of sucks the air out of the room, you kind of have to impress him, right?” - 6x PGA Tour Winner on playing golf with Michael Jordan, says it’s surreal when he’s around

Michael Jordan is known for his crazy borderline-obsessive competitiveness, whether it's on the basketball court, the golf course or the blackjack table. Countless stories have been told about Jordan's nature on the court and his love of gambling. Now, it's time for a crazy Jordan story on the green.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was a guest on the recent episode of the "Subpar" podcast. Mahan told the story of playing with "His Airness" during the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla. The pro golfer revealed that it felt surreal to be in the presence of the Chicago Bulls superstar.

"It's so surreal when he’s around," Mahan said. "He kind of sucks the air out of the room. You kind of have to impress him, right? How many opportunities do you have to do that?"

Mahan also told the story of Jordan being the honorary captain at the 2009 Presidents Cup. The six-time PGA Tour winner was up against Camilo Villegas when he conceded a short putt early in the match. Jordan proceeded to shout at him and gave him an intense pep talk.

"You know, you are kind of nice at that point, so I gave him a putt," Mahan said. "I think I was one down through three or something. So I was walking off, and MJ just looks at me, like intense, like super intense, like he was playing or something. And he's like, 'Don't give him that s**t! Don't give him that s**t!' And slapped me on the ass."

The intense shouting worked as Mahan defeated Villegas in the end. The United States defeated the International Team 19.5 to 14.5.

Another Michael Jordan golf story

Michael Jordan at the Wachovia Championship-ProAm

One of Michael Jordan's good friends is actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. Jordan and Anderson have been friends for more than a decade, but trash talk is still rampant when it comes to playing golf.

In an interview with Steve Baltin of Forbes, Anderson shared a story of how he managed to beat the six-time NBA MVP in golf once. The "To Tell the Truth" host told Baltin that Jordan got mad at him and started cursing at him.

"I was just on fire, and I took $900 off of him," Anderson said. "And at the end of the round, he threw the money at me, and he used an expletive that I'm not gonna use right now in this interview. He said, 'Motherf****r, you're never getting your strokes again, we're playing straight up.'"

"And so that's our relationship, he's very competitive, and I'm one of the few that can say I beat him at a couple of things."

Forbes @Forbes Q&A: Anthony Anderson On Life After ‘Black-Ish,’ Golf, Michael Jordan And His Love Of The Outdoors trib.al/wOXyJyA Q&A: Anthony Anderson On Life After ‘Black-Ish,’ Golf, Michael Jordan And His Love Of The Outdoors trib.al/wOXyJyA https://t.co/w6Invh5a0q

Jordan and Anderson became friends when the actor caught the NBA superstar's attention during a trip to the Bahamas. Anderson had custom Jumpman dominoes and it used it to play. The comedian won their game, but Jordan ignored him for the rest of trip.

