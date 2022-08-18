“He looks in the mirror, like that’s realistic” - NBA analyst on Victor Wembanyama comparing himself to Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert

NBA scouts and organizations are already drooling at the opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama. One of the most hyped prospects in the basketball world in recent memory, Wembanyama has all of the tools to be a transformational type of player at the next level.

The 18-year-old superstar has been in the spotlight over the years while playing in France and has had NBA teams patiently waiting. At 7-foot-3 with a reported 7-foot-9 wingspan, Wembanyama is a marvel starting with his pure length. But what makes him so special is what he can do with that size. Wembanyama has the versatility on both ends to become an absolute superstar.

During a recent interview, Victor Wembanyama said he compares himself to players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert. While the comparisons will surprise many considering the company, some don't believe it's too unrealistic. On "Jalen & Jacoby," former NBA player Jalen Rose said Wembanyama has the tools to be a player that all NBA teams dream of landing:

“He looks in the mirror, like that’s realistic. ... If you're 7-3 with a 7-9 wingspan ... Rudy Gobert: 7-3. Handling the ball: Giannis. That height, shooting the ball and that build: KD. This is why the Utah Jazz and many other teams are doing what they can to stockpile picks to get a player like him.”

Victor Wembanyama is an exciting prospect for the 2023 NBA draft

2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama

There's going to be plenty of attention circulating around international draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. That's rightfully so, as he has been one of the most discussed players in the scouting world over the last several years.

It seemed as if it was only a matter of time before Wembanyama would eventually be the first pick in any upcoming draft. Now that Wembanyama will be eligible for the 2023 draft, teams are sure to be lining up at the chance to secure the unicorn talent.

There's still time for other prospects to make their case to go No. 1, especially with the 2023 class expected to be one of the strongest in recent memory.

With the size, athleticism and raw tools on both sides of the floor that Wembanyama has, it's going to be hard to entice a team not to have him first on their boards.

