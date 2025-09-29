"He loves me," I was going to kill him": Laura Govan reveals how son's tragedy forced truce with Gilbert Arenas in emotional confession

Gilbert Arenas’ ex, Laura Govan, discussed her relationship with the three-time NBA All-Star during a conversation on DHC Live with Dr. Holly Carter on Sunday. Govan discussed several topics, including how the two reconciled following Alijah Arenas' car crash in April.

Ad

In April 2025, Arenas and Govan’s son, Alijah Arenas, was placed in a medically induced coma after getting into a life-threatening car crash. The 18-year-old had lost control of his car and crashed into a tree before bystanders rescued him.

Speaking on Sunday, Govan explained how their child’s tragedy brought Arenas and her together again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Alijah, our son, had an accident, and it was a really bad space, a really deadly situation. We came together in the midst of that and it’s been great since,” Govan said (Timestamp: 18:30).

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Laura Govan continued, explaining her strong feelings toward Arenas before Alijah’s accident, joking that she was “going to kill him.”

“I know he loves me, I told him I love him. It took my son being in a deathly state for us to come together, and I will take it," Govan said. "’Cause Gilbert Arenas, I was going to kill him because he was killing me.” (Timestamp: 19:02).

Ad

Gilbert Arenas and Govan were together for more than a decade, dating from 2002 until 2014. The pair shared four children before their highly public and messy split. Since then, Arenas has gone on to date and marry Melli Monaco. Arenas proposed to Monaco at the Eiffel Tower in August 2024 before marrying her in January 2025.

“I gotta go”: Laura Govan on when she reached the breaking point in her relationship with Gilbert Arenas

Continuing her conversation with Dr. Holly Carter, Govan further touched on her relationship with Arenas, sharing when she reached her breaking point with the three-time All-Star.

Ad

“I don’t want my girls to marry a man like you and I don’t want my sons to be like you, I gotta go.” she said. “One day, I found out that Gilbert told this woman, he offered her money, he was having a full-blown relationship and I had no idea.” (Timestamp 23:30).

Ad

Govan explained that Arenas’ affair drew her away from the dynamic. She said she left after coming face-to-face with the woman Arenas had an affair with.

“It got to the point where I wouldn’t even step into the house. He invited me somewhere and I said, ‘No, that’s enough.’ And I was done,” Govan said. “I didn’t know who she was. I used to see her in the store; she used to talk to me! When I saw her, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m done.’” (Timestamp: 25:00).

While Gilbert Arenas and Govan’s son has recovered from the car crash, he could miss the entirety of his freshman season at USC after suffering a torn meniscus in July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More