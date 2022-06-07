“He loves it when you talk trash, but he loves it even more when you talk trash when you’re behind” - CJ McCollum believes the Boston Celtics can’t get caught up in Draymond Green’s antics

Draymond Green has been the subject of many discussions during the NBA Finals. The defensive stalwart has come under scrutiny for walking a tight line with his antics.

Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up," New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum spoke about how he handled things against someone like Draymond. He believes that you cannot let Green get under your skin. McCollum said:

"I think you just have to play your game. I think you cannot get caught up in Draymond's antics, that's who he is as a person. That's who he is as a player. He loves it when you talk trash. But he loves it even more when you talk trash when you're behind."

Draymond Green was involved in an altercation with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in Game 2. Many believe it should have warranted him an ejection. However, Green stayed on the court, and the Warriors ended up winning Game 2 and evening the series.

Get Up @GetUpESPN 🍿



"He LOVES it when you talk trash. But he loves it even more when you talk trash when you're behind." @CJMcCollum knows how to get Draymond Green going"He LOVES it when you talk trash. But he loves it even more when you talk trash when you're behind." .@CJMcCollum knows how to get Draymond Green going 👀🍿"He LOVES it when you talk trash. But he loves it even more when you talk trash when you're behind." https://t.co/oAtscD6lFC

Draymond Green's importance to the Warriors

Green speaks to referee Marc Davis in the NBA Finals - Game 1

Draymond Green is the type of player whose impact on the game isn't reflected in the box score. His performances and importance to the Warriors have always gone under the radar. However, when you see the team play, you know it is Green that makes them tick.

Green finished the regular season averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He put up those numbers while shooting 52.5% from the field and a paltry 29.6% from the perimeter.

Green's 3-point capability is probably the only chink in his armor. He recorded one triple-double and four double-doubles this season for the Warriors.

Ros Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21 Draymond Green controlled this game. Stats won’t tell that whole story. But he emotionally controlled the entire Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Draymond Green controlled this game. Stats won’t tell that whole story. But he emotionally controlled the entire Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Draymond Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's IQ and his ability as a floor general.

Green is also one of the best defenders in the league and was arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up opposition plays.

He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated. He has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far