"He has made it personal": Lakers fans can't keep calm after $163,000,300 star refuses to join LeBron James-led team

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is reportedly not interested to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a major revelation, stating that Fox, who is currently on a five-year, $163,000,300 contract, is on the trade market as the Feb. 6 deadline approaches, with the Kings open to exploring offers.

Charania further reported that Fox has no interest in forming a "Big 3" with the Lakers as LA is not among the star point guard's preferred destinations.

"One thing I can say with Rich Paul, we know he's got LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers," Charanai said. "I'm told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice for De'Aaron Fox potentially, but he is now potentially entering the NBA's trade market."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lakers fans were buzzing with reactions as soon as news broke about Fox's lack of interest in joining LeBron James and the team.

"hes a hater bc Bron Bron owned him all year," a fan commented.

"He has made it personal with the Lakers since the day they didn’t draft him," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"I wouldn't want him for the price he's probably going for he's a great player. Our immediate need is a centre that fits with AD," a fan wrote.

"I mean he’s not wrong. Going to the Lakers as a PG with LeBron there is basically career suicide," wrote another fan.

"Lmao what y’all thought? A big name actually coming to Lakers? We on our own. And we’ll win on our own," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"No one wants to play for Jeanie anymore, either let someone else run the show or sell the team. The lakers won’t win a chip until LeBron and AD are gone or after 2027," said another fan.

De'Aaron Fox is having another stellar season

The Sacramento Kings’ season has been a true rollercoaster ride. The team got off to a rough start, struggling to secure wins, which ultimately led to the dismissal of head coach Mike Brown. However, since Doug Christie took over, the Kings have turned things around and are now playing quality basketball.

Through all the ups and downs, De'Aaron Fox has remained a steady force, consistently delivering All-Star-level performances. The star point guard is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season while shooting 46.8% from the field, including 32.4% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback