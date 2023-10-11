Zion Williamson has struggled for availability since entering the NBA. The Duke standout has consistently been on the injury report and, thus far, failed to live up to his immense talent. However, Williamson has entered the new season, appearing to be in the best shape of his life.

Still, concerns around Williamson's ability to remain healthy remain. During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith explained why the Pelicans shouldn't utilize their superstar forward during preseason.

"The way his history has been. He might slip on a Snickers. I'm worried about his health every time he's on the court." Smith said, "...I'm sorry. I'm scared. Zion is a superstar in the making. The minute he's on the court, he's a man on the court. You can see that 90% of the league is scared to take a foul against him."

Smith continued.

"He's in shape. He's lost weight. But I do get scared when he's on the court. If he's healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans can be in the conference finals. If he's healthy, they could do it."

The Pelicans manage Williamson's minutes in the opening months of the season. They will be looking to ensure he's capable of high production throughout the season.

Zion Williamson's lack of playing time is concerning

The first three years of a player's NBA career are supposed to be where they take their significant leaps. Since entering the league, Williamson has played over 50 games on one occasion. During his rookie year, the Pelicans star participated in 29 regular-season contests.

As a sophomore, Williamson played a career-high 61 games. He later missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Williamson then played 29 times last season. The Pelicans will need their superstar to prove his durability during training camp.

With Williamson healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans will be one of the most intriguing rosters in the Western Conference and could be a surprise contender in the upcoming season. However, Williamson's track record doesn't inspire much confidence. Instead, NBA fans will be expecting the announcement that the Duke product is expected to miss the time with injury.

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum could have big seasons, too, especially if Williamson is healthy enough to create a vacuum around the rim. New Orleans has an impressive roster. Yet, it's been built around getting the best out of Williamson. They will now be hoping their patience is about to pay off.