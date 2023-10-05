“He needs Miami”: Stephen A. Smith reckons James Harden would thrive with Heat as he won’t have leeway with his ‘shenanigans’

After requesting a trade in late June, Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden is still without a new team entering the 2023-24 NBA season. Harden has continued to make his discontentment with the Sixers known as he missed the team’s media day on Monday and the start of training camp on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Harden finally reported to training camp; however, he is still expected to try and force his way out of Philly. Few teams have registered any trade interest in him up until this point, likely due to the constant drama that follows the star guard.

However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks there may be one team that can make things work with Harden: the Miami Heat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During Wednesday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith first said that he doesn’t believe any team should pursue Harden. However, according to Smith, the best potential landing spot for the disgruntled guard is Miami due to the team’s need for more offensive firepower:

“Well, first of all, respectfully, no one should pursue him,” Smith said.

“There are certain landing spots — I would love to see him in Miami because I think they need someone with his skill set. He led the league in assists last year. We talk about James Harden like he’s not still an All-Star-caliber player. He’s not the three-time scoring champion that he once was. But he is a big-time player. He’s an All-Star, and he would definitely help them because of his ability to make shots and to play in that system.”

Smith added that Harden also needs the Heat due to the team’s renowned organizational culture:

“I actually think he needs Miami,” Smith said.

“He really, really does. That level of structure with an organization that he respects, that you can’t get away with some of the shenanigans that he’s engaged in. And I say that respectfully because I am a fan of James Harden as a person and a player.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the Heat will ultimately target Harden. Miami already missed out on its top trade target in superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who was traded to Milwaukee last week. As a result, the team now enters the season with very little guard depth after losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency. However, the Heat may consider Harden to be more trouble than he is worth.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games last season.

Also read: “Drama free”: Adrian Wojnarowski describes James Harden’s first day at 76ers training camp as ‘anticlimactic’

Sixers reportedly receiving underwhelming trade offers for James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden

While James Harden is still looking to get out of Philly, it doesn’t look like the Philadelphia 76ers will find a trade partner anytime soon. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are not receiving suitable trade offers for the star guard that will help compete for the 2024 NBA title:

“There's not a trade out there that keeps the Sixers in championship contention this season,” Wojnarowski reported on “NBA Today” on Tuesday.

Wojnarowski added that the LA Clippers are still the only team registering serious interest in Harden. However, even LA’s interest is limited:

“There's not widespread interest in James Harden,” Wojnarowski said.

“The Clippers are the most-motivated team to give up, at least, a first-round pick in this. Or potentially, let's say, a pick swap. I'm not saying they've offered that in this. But the Clippers are the most win-now team.

"They've needed to solidify that lead guard position. At the same time, the Clippers aren’t in a position to gut all their assets for the future ... They also know, ‘We don't want to bid against ourselves. The Sixers don't have anything else.’”

(4:35 mark below)

So, all in all, it appears more likely than not that Harden will remain with the Sixers entering the start of the 2023-24 season.

Also read: "Bro finally left strip club" - 'Fat suit' theories return as NBA fans send in rib-tickling reactions to James Harden's training camp arrival