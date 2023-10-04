“Drama free”: Adrian Wojnarowski describes James Harden’s first day at 76ers training camp as ‘anticlimactic’

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden didn't want the spotlight to be solely on him as he had a peaceful first day at training camp Wednesday. Despite not attending the team's media day availability on Monday, the guard didn't cause much trouble as he reported for his first day.

Many were expecting something big to happen with Harden after he didn't attend the team's media day. He's still insisting on getting traded out of Philly, and the front office hasn't seen any movement with that request. Luckily for the team, he didn't cause further issues on Wednesday.

"Largely, anticlimactic. And that's a good thing for the Philadelphia 76ers," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said. "James Harden showed up, he got dressed and he stretched and he practiced. He talked with his coaches, he talked with officials around the team, largely like any other player who's just arriving.

"People were watching closely in practice, waiting to see what it would look like. But I was told it was drama-free. You heard the Sixers players talk about it after, and Harden went at a speed of NBA training camp.

"The question's gonna be, 'What does the second day look like? What does the third day gonna look like?' But for day one, the arrival of Harden, he practiced, played with his teammates, started to get to know a new head coach in Nick Nurse and went on his way."

The succeeding days for the 10-time All-Star will still be a determining factor on how the season will be like for Harden and the Sixers. If he continues to act out, the organization will have no choice but to grant his request, which could be difficult to execute right now.

New Sixers coach Nick Nurse talked about James Harden's first day at training camp

The energy was light and positive during Philly's first day at training camp. Despite all the attention being solely on James Harden, the team was able to do things perfectly. New coach Nick Nurse gave a comforting update for Sixers fans.

"It was really, really great," Nurse said. "Our guys were super locked in. He just kind of took some questions from them. They were very good questions, and he gave ’em. … You know, for me, he’s preaching hard work, really hard work and discipline and accountability and the kind of stuff that is great to hear."

Things are looking bright for the Sixers. Still, many are expecting the former MVP to get traded soon.

