"He wants to make 76ers uncomfortable" - NBA insider asserts James Harden is pulling antics to sneak trade from Philadelphia 

All-Star guard James Harden hasn't made the Philadelphia 76ers' job easy after he didn't appear at the team's media day on Monday, causing a stir among NBA communities. Now, it's been reported that he'll be joining the team for training camp. and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave his thoughts about it.

Wojnarowski reported that Harden won't be going with the team to Colorado State University for training camp but will go to Colorado by himself. He's completely isolated himself from the team and given the fans other scenarios to think about as the situation in Philly gets worse.

Wojnarowski talked about what Harden's true intentions could be as he still seeks to be traded by the management.

"He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable, so uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade," Wojnarowski said.

During the offseason, he requested to be traded to the LA Clippers, but the offers from the team haven't impressed the Sixers. Due to that, Philly general manager Daryl Morey has stood firm in not getting a shorthanded exchange for Harden. This is why the 10-time All-Star is still with the team.

Last season, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists. He helped Joel Embiid capture his first MVP award, but Philadelphia was eliminated in the second round of the postseason. Now, no one is sure if he'll be the one to help Philly as he is trying his best to force his way out of town.

Woj gives an update on James Harden's trade request

The Sixers attempted to trade for Harden to grant his request, but the offers they received from the LA Clippers haven't been eye-popping. Due to this, the trade hasn't moved and both teams aren't giving the other their request. Philly wants to receive a player who can help the team, while the Clippers aren't really rushing things.

"James Harden has wanted that trade specifically to the Los Angeles Clippers, since he opted into that deal in late June, that $35 million that he'll be paid this season," Wojnarowski said.

"The Clippers have been on again, off again talking with the Sixers for months about a James Harden trade. I'm told, they talked again recently, but there's been no movement. The Sixers are asking for a lot to trade James Harden. They want to get back enough, either a player that can help them now or the assets more likely that they can use to go get that player.

"The Clippers are in a situation right now where they can wait for what happens in Philadelphia."

While a trade is still likely to happen, it's just a matter of when it'll take place. Many are waiting for it to go down as the situation in Philly continues to get worse.

