"You're looking foolish & more foolish" - Stephen A. Smith rips James Harden for ghosting Sixers media day

Stephen A. Smith had some words addressed to James Harden after the All-Star guard didn't show up for the Philadelphia 76ers media day. This came after he demanded a trade, but it hasn't yet been fulfilled as he hasn't drawn major interest from other organizations.

Harden is taking his trade request to the next level by not showing up for media day. All players are required to report to their teams for media day to update their profiles, answer a few questions, and have their individual and team photoshoots.

However, The Beard's absence was noticeable, and the famed analyst has had enough of the former All-Star's antics. During the live stream of the 'Stephen A. Smith Show,' he addressed how Harden's decision not to show up has ruined his image.

"It's not beyond a realm of comprehension that an executive lied to a player but even saying that, you can't possibly think you look good James Harden acting like this. You are looking foolish and more foolish by the hour." Smith said.

"And by the way, wanting out of Philadelhpia, well, you wanted out of Houston. They didn't want to move you immediately. So what did you do? You came into camp out of shape. Looking like one of the Klumps and then you got moved. You wanted to go to Philly with Daryl Morey. That didn't happen, so you went to Brooklyn. And we know what happened in Brooklyn wasn't your fault.

He ended by saying,

"But you ultimately forced your way out of Brooklyn, you wanted out after telling them you were willing to stay. So now, here we are. This is the third team. Why the hell you think Miami isn't that interested in you? You'd be a great fit in Miami, some would say... James Harden is not what he used to be, but he's still an All-Star caliber player."

It's surprising to see a player not report for his team during media day, but then again, it's James Harden. And he won't stop until he gets his wishes fulfilled.

Stephen A. Smith picks the Celtics as East favorites

The Boston Celtics surprised many fans after they acquired Jrue Holiday, including Stephen A. Smith. After the trade, Smith made it known that he chose the Celtics to win the Eastern Conference.

"I believe that he is an elite point guard in this game... even with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, I still think the Boston Celtics are the favorites right now based on their roster."

The Celtics look strong after the trade and could make it to the NBA Finals if everyone stays healthy.

