"He never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn't do himself" - Steph Curry uses a Michael Jordan quote to explain his leadership style

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years last season. Curry proved all his doubters wrong by winning his first finals MVP. The Warriors superstar credited Michael Jordan for helping him develop his leadership style.

At a news conference (h/t NBC Sports), Curry was asked about his mentality and leadership qualities that helped the Warriors succeed last season. The four-time champ revealed that Jordan's "The Last Dance" documentary made a lasting impression on him.

Curry explained that a quote from the Chicago Bulls legend helped him get to the next level. Jordan's work ethic trickled down to his teammates, and that's what Curry did to his own.

"I remember watching 'The Last Dance' documentary," Curry said. "And the one thing I got from Michael. ... He never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn't do himself. He set the bar for what work ethic was.

"And that grind, he tried to set the pace with his actions. I've always carried that with me as the standard for what I expect from my teammates. I live up to that as well."

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Steph brought up a MJ quote from The Last Dance doc when asked about his own personal leadership style. “He(Michael Jordan) never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself.” Steph brought up a MJ quote from The Last Dance doc when asked about his own personal leadership style. “He(Michael Jordan) never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself.” 🐐🐐 https://t.co/8IBNUDMEKA

Steph Curry reached new heights last season after winning another title. Curry was a little more competitive during the run, even labeling himself as the NBA's "Petty King." He even called out several analysts for saying that the Warriors dynasty was over.

Entering his 14th season in the league, Curry will look to lead Golden State to a successful defense of its championship. According to oddsmakers, the Warriors aren't the favorites to win next season, but they are more than equipped to earn back-to-back rings.

Also Checkout:- Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James

Steph Curry honored at Davidson College

Steph Curry at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Steph Curry has had a great summer, from celebrating another championship to hosting the ESPY Awards. Curry also played a lot of golf, while launching several projects for the community through his foundation.

In the middle of the Western Conference finals, Curry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Davidson College. The North Carolina-based school honored its most famous athletic alumnus on Wednesday.

Curry received his own solo commencement ceremony at Davidson. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, had No. 30 retired across all sports and his jersey was retired, too.

"This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family," Curry said. "The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College, and pursue an education.

"Join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program for what it is in coach (Bob) McKillop."

According to NBA.com, Curry was the first athlete in Davidson's history to have his number retired. That means no other athlete from any sport can wear the No. 30 ever again. The two-time MVP led Davidson to three straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2008.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman