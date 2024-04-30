"He could be the next Dunkin' Donut" - Charles Oakley recants comparison of Joel Embiid to Wilt Chamberlain

Charles Oakley has changed his perception of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, comparing him to a famous donut company. Oakley expected big things from Embiid. And while Embiid hasn't disappointed since he's a star and has won an MVP, the way he carries himself on the court isn't something the former NBA big man finds amusing.

Embiid and the Sixers are taking on the New York Knicks (Oakley's former team) in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, with New York up 3-1 and seeking to end the series on Tuesday.

Throughout the series, Embiid has gotten criticism from Knicks fans. He drew their wrath after pulling Mitchell Robinson's leg as the center went up for a shot. And then Embiid got upset when Knicks fans showed up at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Arena.

For Oakley, he's tired of the whining and constant injuries that Embiid has endured. While the former star compared the reigning MVP to Wilt Chamberlain in 2018, he has changed his perspective of the Sixers star ahead of Game 5.

"Everybody says he’s hurt," Oakley said. "If you’re hurt, stay home and watch it on TV like everybody else is doing. I don’t want hear this.

"All these guys in the league cry too much. He’s too big to be crying. I’m sorry I said about two years ago, he could be the next Wilt Chamberlain. I don’t know. He could be the next Dunkin' Donut or somebody because he just cry."

For Game 5, it's on Embiid to show how great he is. The Sixers are on the brink of elimination, and he has to prove to critics like Oakley that he's got what it takes to be an all-time great.

Charles Oakley on what he would've done if Joel Embiid pulled his leg while taking a shot

Oakley was known as an enforcer and a physical force during his NBA career. Anything could agitate him and brew into something bigger. In Game 3, when Embiid was issued a flagrant-1 foul after pulling Robinson's leg, the former Knicks big man shared his thoughts.

The one-time All-Star talked about what he would've done with Embiid's antics if he were still playing in the league.

"I probably would have smacked him," Oakley said. "You can’t let him send that kind of message. If he had done something like that (when I played), he would not have gotten away with it."

Joel Embiid's actions could've ended badly for the Knicks center. Lucky for the Sixers star, Oakley's been retired since 2004 and he won't get in trouble with him on the court.

