"He is one of the few people in the world who can look Stephen Curry or Draymond Green or Klay Thompson in the eye" - Golden State Warriors GM emphasizes on getting former Finals MVP back for 2022-23 season

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's most dominant team over the last eight years, winning four championships between 2015 and 2022. Their lengthy period of success has made the Warriors an esteemed organization that can sign any player they want.

The Warriors are now determined to get 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala back on their roster. Iguodala played for 18 years in the league and was a member of the Warriors roster last season. However, he hasn't yet decided whether he will return to play in the upcoming NBA season.

Sources say that the Golden State Warriors would readily have Iguodala back, but the 38-year-old is yet to commit to the franchise.

He has yet to decide whether to retire or return, and there’s no firm indication of which way he's leaning,



More: The Warriors have an open invitation for Andre Iguodala to fill the 14th spot on their roster.

The reason the Golden State Warriors are hoping to have Iguodala has played alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for a number of years. He can hold the trio accountable. Warriors' GM Bob Myers said it best when he told The Athletic:

"[Andre Iguodala] is one of the few people in the world who can look Stephen Curry or Draymond Green or Klay Thompson in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga and speak to them and encourage them."

Myers added:

"There’s no one else in the league that can do that for our team. And we think he can still play and help us in certain spots. So we really want him back. This isn’t like a charity thing. It’s not, ‘Oh, you know, we can’t not say yes to Andre because he’s won championships.’"

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is 'still good enough'

Dubs GM Bob Myers isn't the only one with high praise for Iguodala. Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, is also hoping that Iggy makes a return to the team. Speaking on the DamonAndRatto podcast, Kerr had said:

"We'll touch base in the next couple days. Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We'll support him either way, but we hope he comes back."

"We'll touch base in the next couple days. Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We'll support him either way, but we hope he comes back."



(via

Like Myers, Kerr too is a big fan of Iguodala's leadership. He said on the same podcast:

“He’s still good enough to win games. He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room.”

"He's still good enough to win games. He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room."



(via

Iguodala has said that he will announce his decision to retire or return to the league on his podcast, Point Forward. Iguodala played 31 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 19.5 minutes per game. He also made seven postseason appearances in 2022.

After nearly 30 episodes, back at the pod's best moments + guests, biggest learnings and misses, shared some untold stories...and Andre might've also had something to say about the speculation around his decision .



Andre Iguodala says he will announce his return-or-retire decision on his podcast at some point. But no decision yet. Warriors open training camp two weeks from tomorrow.

