  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Victor Wembanyama
  • "He paid $ 50k for this workout" - NBA fans erupt over Victor Wembanyama’s offseason connection with legendary big man Hakeem Olajuwon

"He paid $ 50k for this workout" - NBA fans erupt over Victor Wembanyama’s offseason connection with legendary big man Hakeem Olajuwon

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 08, 2025 22:33 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama&rsquo;s offseason workout with Hakeem Olajuwon [Picture Credit: Getty]
NBA fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama’s offseason workout with Hakeem Olajuwon [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to the picture of Victor Wembanyama working out with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon. "The Dream" is known to have previously trained players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ad

The picture on X featured Wembanyama training, as Olajuwon watched. Olajuwon's elite footwork has helped players in the past, and perhaps, it could prove to be crucial for Wembanyama as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The photo generated many reactions from NBA fans on X. A fan speculated that Wembanyana paid an amount to train with the Houston Rockets legend.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"(He) paid 50k for this workout btw," another fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan highlighted Wembanyama's offseason workout, including one with Kevin Garnett, and the fan sent an early warning to the league.

Ad

One fan hilariously compared Wembanyama taking lessons from the greats to Thanos collecting infinity stones.

Ad

Meanwhile, a fan suggested that Wembanyama should rather practice with six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Ad

One of the fans said that Wembanyama had the full potential to be the NBA's GOAT.

Ad

However, there were some fans who were not happy with Olajuwon helping a non-Rockets player.

Ad

Olajuwon is known to charge $50K a week to tutor players. Previously, Gilbert Arenas slammed the NBA legend for charging this high amount of money.

Ad

Victor Wembanyama is reportedly working on a new skill that could make him even more dangerous

Victor Wembanyama has played less than two full seasons in the league, and it could be argued that he was among the best defenders in the league. He averaged 3.8 blocks per game last season and led the Defensive Player of the Year race before he was ruled out of the season.

Ad

He is not the best offensive player, but with his height and the skills that he has, Wemby's ceiling his the highest in the league. In the next few years, he has the potential to become the most lethal scorer and the most feared defender (if he already isn't).

But it seems like the Spurs player wants to load more in his bag. Sam Vecenie, on the "Game Theory" podcast, said that Victor Wembanyama was working on "tip outlet passes" in his last few workouts.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications