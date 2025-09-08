"He paid $ 50k for this workout" - NBA fans erupt over Victor Wembanyama’s offseason connection with legendary big man Hakeem Olajuwon

NBA fans reacted to the picture of Victor Wembanyama working out with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon. &quot;The Dream&quot; is known to have previously trained players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.The picture on X featured Wembanyama training, as Olajuwon watched. Olajuwon's elite footwork has helped players in the past, and perhaps, it could prove to be crucial for Wembanyama as well.The photo generated many reactions from NBA fans on X. A fan speculated that Wembanyana paid an amount to train with the Houston Rockets legend.&quot;(He) paid 50k for this workout btw,&quot; another fan wrote.Jsteezy45 @jsteezy45LINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA Bro paid 50k for this workout btwAnother fan highlighted Wembanyama's offseason workout, including one with Kevin Garnett, and the fan sent an early warning to the league.Trey @Treystacks815LINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA Wemby worked with Shaolin Monks then KG and now Hakeem yeah it’s GGOne fan hilariously compared Wembanyama taking lessons from the greats to Thanos collecting infinity stones.Freeman @Kunzy_FreemanLINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA Bro acquiring all the bags like Thanos did with the infinity stonesMeanwhile, a fan suggested that Wembanyama should rather practice with six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.IL @ilya_landa66016LINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA he is too tall for the Dream footwork and style. Wemby need to practice with Kareem on that skyhook. Easy money, no injuries.One of the fans said that Wembanyama had the full potential to be the NBA's GOAT.dylan @baldinspiritLINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA if this man doesnt become the greatest player of all time ill be surprisedHowever, there were some fans who were not happy with Olajuwon helping a non-Rockets player.Biggie Smalls GOAT @GoatBiggieLINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA Hakeem should not be helping the SpursOlajuwon is known to charge $50K a week to tutor players. Previously, Gilbert Arenas slammed the NBA legend for charging this high amount of money.LiBeRaTiOn @liberatedbeebLINK@TheDunkCentral @BradeauxNBA this hakeem ngga still scamming these kids lmaoVictor Wembanyama is reportedly working on a new skill that could make him even more dangerousVictor Wembanyama has played less than two full seasons in the league, and it could be argued that he was among the best defenders in the league. He averaged 3.8 blocks per game last season and led the Defensive Player of the Year race before he was ruled out of the season.He is not the best offensive player, but with his height and the skills that he has, Wemby's ceiling his the highest in the league. In the next few years, he has the potential to become the most lethal scorer and the most feared defender (if he already isn't).But it seems like the Spurs player wants to load more in his bag. Sam Vecenie, on the &quot;Game Theory&quot; podcast, said that Victor Wembanyama was working on &quot;tip outlet passes&quot; in his last few workouts.