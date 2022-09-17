“He play the game like it’s supposed to be played, not these dudes making $200-300 million and can’t play at all” - Shaquille O'Neal backs Patrick Beverley while ripping Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

Shaquille O'Neal has been doubling down on his recent claims over the past few weeks. While reiterating his support for Patrick Beverley, Shaq also couldn’t resist taking a dig at former Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Here’s the former LA Lakers big man on “The Big Twirl” podcast:

“Stay off my boy Pat. I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat. You know why? He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200, 300 million and can’t play at all.

“When they get traded, y’all talking about. ‘Oh, Shaq hatin.’ Shaq know what the hell he talking about. That's why both they a**ess up out of there. Yeah, remember that Utah fans, remember that? I can look at a guy and see if he can play.”

Shaquille O'Neal added that he wasn’t the one hating Gobert and Mitchell, but the Jazz front office who traded the previously untouchable stars.

“I wasn’t hating, the organization is hating that’s why both their a**ess are out of there cause I know the hell what I’m talking about.”

Weeks earlier, Shaquille O'Neal saw no reason why fans were agitated by the LA Lakers’ acquisition of Beverley. He has already asserted that Beverley and Russell Westbrook can figure things out as professionals despite their nasty past and public feud.

If Darvin Ham can come up with the right game plan, he predicts a positive outcome for the LA Lakers. Shaq, however, made his comments before the Lakers acquired free-agent guard Dennis Schroder. The veteran's arrival could make Westbrook’s tenure in LA even more unpredictable.

Shaquille O'Neal’s criticism of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell isn’t something new. Over the past few years, he has defended his comments as nothing more than a push to help the young stars get better.

Utah Jazz fans lambasted Shaq on social media for hating their All-Stars. Danny Ainge’s trade of the two, however, may have vindicated the “Diesel’s” comments.

Shaquille O'Neal could witness another trade between the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz

From lacking ball handlers, the LA Lakers now feature a guard-heavy lineup with the addition of Schroder. The German international, like Patrick Beverley, is a perfect fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LA’s roster could have more balance and depth if they move the one piece they’ve been trying to trade since the February trade deadline. Reports continue to show that the Lakers are still in talks with the Utah Jazz, Beverley’s former team, for a potential Russell Westbrook trade.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson could arrive in Hollywood for the former MVP and the Lakers’ coveted two future first-round picks. Utah supposedly isn’t interested in any deal unless that extra draft capital is on the table.

If no deal takes place before the season starts, LA’s starting unit could be intriguing to watch. O'Neal’s prediction of the Westbrook-Beverley partnership could be quickly tested. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and probably Damian Jones or Austin Reaves could round out Darvin Ham’s starting five.

