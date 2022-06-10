"He played a season being historically good as Point Zion" - New Orleans Pelicans VP David Griffin on giving Zion Williamson a max extension, calls it a "pretty easy decision"

New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin believes Zion Williamson deserves a max contract. Williamson is eligible for a five-year, $181 million rookie extension this summer.

After a rather interesting regular season, the Pelicans find themselves in a solid position for next year. With one of the most talented young players in the league, New Orleans has laid the foundation to build for the future.

The final piece of the puzzle happens to be Zion Williamson. A generational talent on the floor, Williamson was unfortunately sidelined due to injury this season.

However, Griffin has assured fans that signing Williamson to a max extension won't be a decision the front office will debate.

Speaking with Ryen Russilo on "The Ryen Russilo Podcast," Griffin had this to say on the matter:

"I think it's not a big decision. It's a pretty easy decision. The kid's historically good when he plays, two different ways.

"So he had a season being historically good as a back-to-the-basket big and he had a season being historically good as point Zion. So, this is a max player. That's easy."

When asked about the importance of considering a player's injuries, Griffin said:

"If you're all the way in with us, then this is what it looks like. And we're all the way in with him, and I think we always have been."

Griffin emphasized the relationship the front office and the coaching staff have developed with Williamson. Displaying the confidence he has in the relationship, he said:

"It was really comforting when he did his media availability postseason and said how much he buys into this. I saw him be utterly moved by Willie Green and this team, quite frankly during that playoff run.

"So we feel really confident that he wants to be here and we feel really confident that we can come to an agreement."

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson The road back continues for Zion Williamson The road back continues for Zion Williamson https://t.co/7JQAqKF8SV

How does Zion Williamson fit into the New Orleans Pelicans as constructed?

Zion Williamson enters the team huddle with the New Orleans Pelicans

Given his status, Zion Williamson would have undoubtedly been the focus of the New Orleans Pelicans' offense. However, this may not be as cut and dry anymore.

With Willie Green's emphasis on a "team offense" and Brandon Ingram's emergence, Williamson might have to establish himself a little differently.

Considering the current structure of the team, Williamson is likely to enter the starting lineup, with Jaxson Hayes being sent to the bench.

Pairing up Ingram and Williamson as an inside-outside threat would be counter-productive considering the former's mastery from mid-range. However, allowing CJ McCollum to run the pick-and-roll with Williamson while establishing Ingram as the closer could produce favorable results.

There is immense room for speculation and even more so for experimentation. Williamson is by no means an egotistical player. His ability to adapt to the team could be his greatest asset.

NBA @NBA



and the #11 in West “There’s no way to describe him, because we haven’t seen anyone like him... he's only scratching the surface.” #PointZion @Zionwilliamson and the #11 in West @PelicansNBA host #8 GSW tonight in a rematch at 8:00pm/et on NBA League Pass. “There’s no way to describe him, because we haven’t seen anyone like him... he's only scratching the surface.” #PointZion@Zionwilliamson and the #11 in West @PelicansNBA host #8 GSW tonight in a rematch at 8:00pm/et on NBA League Pass. https://t.co/xTINlPl2aQ

With a great young core, the New Orleans Pelicans will be a team to watch out for next season.

