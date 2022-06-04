“He pouts to the ref, he cries to the ref, he flops” - Skip Bayless believes his criticism of 3x All-Star is warranted, calls him a “genius in the lane”

Sports analyst Skip Bayless has frequently called out some of the NBA's top stars. His most recent target? Dallas Mavericks rstar Luka Doncic.

Doncic is one of the league's most dominant players, also making him one of the league's most exciting players. Meanwhile, he isn't afraid to let his emotions and voice be heard on the court. Doncic often expresses displeasure with referees. Some of that comes from the fact that Doncic competed professionally overseas as a teenager.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless said the criticism of Doncic's antics on the court is warranted. Despite calling out Doncic, Bayless praised the Mavericks' leader, saying that he belives Luka is a "genius in the lane."

“He pouts to the ref, he cries to the ref, he flops over missed calls," Bayless said.

Skip Bayless' comments could draw plenty of attention. The reality is that this isn't a surprise about the Dallas Mavericks superstar. Doncic has never been afraid to let his mouth and emotions do the talking.

When Doncic is at his best, he will resort to trash talking to let his opponents know he's in a groove. If things aren't going right, he's also not afraid to let referees know they are making mistakes. It's something that has gotten him into trouble over the years, with Doncic receiving a high number of technical fouls in recent years.

Regardless of his on-court antics, Doncic has the upside as one of the NBA's most dangerous players. Doncic, who turned 23 in February, wowed fans in the playoffs, leading his fourth-seeded team to the Western Conference finals.

Doncic averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in the playoffs. He averaged 28.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 8.7 apg in the regular season. His career playoff scoring average is 32.5 ppg.

Doncic, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year, has been in the league for four seasons. He's been selected as a first-team All-NBA member as well as an All-Star in each of the past three years.

Doncic, a Slovenian, was selected to the 2010-2020 EuroLeague All-Decade Team. He led Madrid to the 2018 EuroLeague title and was the MVP of the regular season that year.

Doncic was drafted third in 2018, coming to the Mavs after a draft-night deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

