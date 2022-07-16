“He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to” - Scottie Pippen says Stephen Curry is a “mini LeBron,” says he’s strong for his size

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has impressed another NBA legend, this time drawing praise from Scottie Pippen. Dubbed "The Greatest Shooter of All-Time," Curry keeps on surprising many with how he plays.

The eight-time All-Star is a favorite of many. His on-court abilities helped change the game of basketball. This past season, he broke Ray Allen's career 3-point record. Curry doesn't seem like he's done yet. At 34 years old, he was able to win his first Finals MVP award. In 2020-21, he won his second scoring title.

Throughout his career, he has received praise from Hall of Famers like Shaquille O'Neal, Elgin Baylor and Allen Iverson.

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently shared how special the Warriors guard is.

"I think Steph has put himself in a position, obviously, as the greatest shooter we've ever seen," Pippen said. "You take a guy like Steph, you know, he's a mini-LeBron to some degree. From a physicality standpoint, he's strong for his size."

Pippen ended with this:

“He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to.”

The two-time league MVP has impressed fans with his shooting ability from deep. However, many overlook how he has taken care of his body to be able to still play at an all-time level. Given the early career injuries to his ankles and then to his foot in 2019-20, many are surprised he has overcome those obstacles. Curry's determination to always be better has been duly noticed.

Stephen Curry is on the path to becoming the greatest point guard of all-time

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Davidson's point guard has proven to doubters that he's not just a shooter. Coming into the league in 2009, Stephen Curry didn't get that much attention from other teams. The Minnesota Timberwolves famously passed up on him on draft night. They selected two point guards with back-to-back picks before the Warriors chose the sharpshooter.

His career didn't start so well compared to what he went on to accomplish. In 2012-13, however, Curry had a breakout season and kept shooting from distance. He didn't stop shooting and kept breaking the shooting records in front of him.

Fast forward to 2022, he's collected a ton of trophies and is at the top of most NBA shooting records. Curry is a two-time MVP and the first to win the award unanimously. He's also a four-time champ, a Finals MVP, an All-Star Game MVP and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Curry's resume is stacked and on top of that, he changed the game of basketball. Because of that, he has a strong case for being the GOAT point guard.

