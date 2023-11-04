“He really is the "point” god now”: NBA fans brutally troll Chris Paul for 1-PT night vs. OKC

The fit of Chris Paul with the Golden State Warriors has been one of the biggest barbershop debates prior to the 2023-24 NBA season. With the first six games now in the record books, the sample size of CP3's games has been judged and more leaning toward positive remarks.

In the most recent game of the Warriors against the OKC Thunder, Paul came off the bench with 12 assists, two rebounds, two steals and just one point with no turnovers.

The image of Hoop Central of Chris Paul's odd but efficient performance earned some interesting reactions:

"Damn he really is the "point' god now," according to Hater Report.

Many had been admiring how "CP3" managed to fit with the Warriors system and some see him as an underappreciated player:

"The Point God longevity doesn’t get talked about enough man ppl thought he was wash in 18-19 then made 3 straight All-NBA teams while leading him teams to deep runs in his mid to late 30s," said TopOfGame.

Of course, there will always be some critics on the internet branding Paul's performance as "Mid":

A few NBA fans don't see Paul providing the Warriors 12 assists with no turnovers, but criticized him for missing all his six-field goals:

Having been traded for Jordan Poole, there will always be a comparison between him and CP3:

Chris Paul so far this season for the Warriors

Entering his 19th year in the NBA, Chris Paul has all the accolades but never had he won a championship ring. Joining the Warriors pushes his chances to finally commit to his dream and is willing to commit to whatever role he is given.

In the first six games of the season, the 12-time NBA All-Star has averaged 8.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals while committing 1.0 turnovers per game.

His best game was arguably against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 27 where he tallied 10 points, 12 assists, three steals and two rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors are now on a five-game winning streak as they enter a three-game road trip to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.