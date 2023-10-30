Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul starting off bench vs Rockets ends 1,365 straight start streak for 19-year NBA veteran

The Golden State Warriors opted for a different lineup in their third game of the season, with Chris Paul coming off the bench against the Houston Rockets. Since he was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005 with the fourth pick, Paul has started every game in his career.

CP3 has a record of 1,365 starts in his career, which is also the number of games he has played in the league. However, that streak has met an end as Draymond Green made his season debut after missing the first two games due to a sprained ankle. Now, the only active player who comes close is LeBron James.

In the league's history, Karl Malone holds the record for the most consecutive starts with 1,635. The player with the second-most consecutive starts is Kevin Garnett with 1,567.

John Stockton and Reggie Miller take the third and fourth spots with 1,418 and 1,388 consecutive starts, respectively. CP3 ends his streak as the fifth player with the most consecutive starts in the league.

Green and Paul play similar styles on the court, being the team's floor general. This is why head coach Steve Kerr made the decision to make him play off the bench.

Now, James has a chance to overtake his friend in the list of players with the most consecutive starts.

Basketball is easier for Chris Paul with the Splash Brothers on the court

Green benefitted heavily from the impact that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had on the offensive end. Both players are great off-ball threats and snipers from downtown, making opposing teams work hard when guarding them.

Their new teammate, Chris Paul, recently talked about how playing with the Splash Brothers has made things easier for him. Throughout his career, Paul was known to be someone who made the game easier for his teammates. Now, he's getting easier chances with the Warriors, whenever he's on the floor with the sharp-shooters:

"I gave a few 'd***s,' and all that, you know what I mean?" Paul said about Curry's game. "But we're all on the same side now, so it's really dope to be on the side of when you drive, and the guys all want to help and you're getting wide-open layups.

"It's fun for a guy like me that passes the ball. With Klay coming off, every time he shoots it, I think it's going in. So playing with those guys makes the game a lot easier."

The Warriors are on the path to becoming playoff contenders this season with Paul. Despite the lineup, their team seems to be a legitimate threat in the West.

