Draymond Green minutes restriction vs Rockets: Latest update on Warriors superstar from coach Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will make his season debut tonight (Sunday) after missing the team's first two games. Green was on the sidelines as he dealt with a sprained ankle he sustained before preseason.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed earlier today that the defensive forward will make his debut tonight. Kerr mentioned that Green will be on a minutes restriction to gradually incorporate him into the lineup. The number of minutes wasn't mentioned, but it's expected to be at least less than 30 minutes.

In the meantime, Kevon Looney will continue to play heavier minutes for the Warriors as Green continues to recover.

This will be the first time that fans will see the big man play with Chris Paul. During the first two games, Paul played his brand of basketball with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Now, fans are curious to see how well the two playmakers will co-exist on the floor.

The four-time champion hasn't played an NBA game since the 2023 Playoffs. In the preseason, it was mainly Curry, Paul and Thompson who had the chance to work on their on-court chemistry. Now, the tricky part will be how well the two facilitators can be a threat to opposing teams.

Golden State will play their third game of the season, which is against the Houston Rockets (0-2). The Warriors are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings behind Curry's 41-point eruption.

Draymond Green's fit with Paul compared to famed internet tycoons

The Warriors big man himself, Draymond Green, assured fans that his fit with Paul won't be a big deal. This came despite fans having doubts as both of them play a similar brand of basketball. Green compared his tandem with Paul to Bill Gates and Paul Allen, founders of Microsoft.

"How I see the challenge is for the other team," Green said. "They'll have players on the floor that have to think the game of basketball with us. Good luck. That's how I see the challenge. You put Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a room and you get Microsoft. That's how I see it."

"I think we are two of the smartest guys in the league. When you can put two of the smartest guys in the league on the floor on the same team with weapons we have around us, I like the odds."

The two will likely carry the Warriors against the Rockets and prove to everyone how much of a threat they are. Curry is listed as questionable, as he is currently dealing with left foot soreness, but will likely play tonight. Still, they have other weapons at their disposal.

