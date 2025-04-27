"He is about to regret poking the bear!" - LeBron James livid after Rudy Gobert’s flagrant foul sparks heated reaction from fans

The NBA playoffs always bring out a higher level of physicality, the latest evidence being what transpired between LeBron James and Rudy Gobert. In the closing moments of the third quarter in Game 4 on Sunday, the two were jostling for position in the paint.

While he was being boxed out, Gobert ended up driving his elbow into the back of James's head. The four-time NBA champion was livid at the Frenchman and was seen jawing at him while being held back by Austin Reaves. Gobert was called for a flagrant one.

Some fans aired their disapproval at Rudy Gobert's actions. Though one fan thinks it will result in James giving an explosive performance.

"Rudy Gobert is about to regret poking the bear!" One person said.

"He trying to hurt the GOAT," one fan tweeted.

"Wtf Gobert trynna take out king's head?" one person asked.

Other fans were not content that only a flagrant one was called on the Timberwolves center.

"The elbow on the neck is a Flagrant 1 in itself the push/follow through should’ve made it a Flagrant 2," one fan pointed out.

"Yeah he’s a thug. Should get 30 game ban minimum," another said.

"They don’t even let this happen in the UFC. Suspend Gobert," one person tweeted.

LeBron James took and made both the free throws from the flagrant foul called on Rudy Gobert. Following those two free throws, LA's lead grew to double digits, 92-82.

LeBron James committed a crucial turnover and foul late in the fourth quarter

The LA Lakers led most of the game but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The score tightened in the final minutes as LA aimed to tie the series and Minnesota sought a 3-1 lead.

With under two minutes to go, scoring became difficult. LeBron James was especially active on defense. At 1:30, he rejected a Donte DiVincenzo layup that could have put his team ahead 113-111, leading to a Laker 3-pointer.

On the next Timberwolves possession, he rejected a Naz Reid shot attempt that could have tied the game.

However, King James would commit a turnover at the thirty-second mark. He attempted to inbound the ball from halfcourt following a timeout, but Jaden McDaniels intercepted his pass.

On the ensuing Wolves possession, James fouled Anthony Edwards on a steal attempt. This sent Edwards to the line, hitting two free throws to ice the game at 116-113.

