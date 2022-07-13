“He’s 6’1, I mean Steph Curry is even 6’3” - Chris Broussard says Donovan Mitchell can’t be the best player on a championship team, says that he’s box office

Sports analyst Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on the future of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. After making major roster changes, the Jazz have given the reigns of their franchise to their All-Star guard.

The Jazz have recently made vital changes to their roster. They traded away their All-Star, defensive center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, they got Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks.

Previously, they traded away Joe Ingles and got Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez in a three-team trade with the Portland Trailblazers and San Antonio Spurs. Royce O'Neale, who's had a big role with the team at times, was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for a 2023 first-round pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Nets are acquiring the Jazz's Royce O'Neal in a trade for a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. The Nets are acquiring the Jazz's Royce O'Neal in a trade for a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Utah's CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge is giving Mitchell a chance to lead his own team. On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Broussard made some bold statements about the situation in Utah. He even compared the young guard to a former MVP.

"I'm a big Donovan Mitchell fan but Imma take it a step further," Broussard said. "He can't be the best player on a championship team. You love to have him. He's box office. He's exciting to watch. He ain't leading a team by himself to a championship. He's 6'1 . I mean, Steph Curry is even 6'3."

Simply put, the Jazz are willing to build a decent team around Mitchell.

Even with Gobert denying that there was anything wrong with their relationship, it was still evident the became distant.

“There’s always going to be noise. … People are looking for anything they can find to just try and divide us. … We both have the same goal to win a championship here.” Rudy Gobert spoke to @malika_andrews about his relationship with Donovan Mitchell:“There’s always going to be noise. … People are looking for anything they can find to just try and divide us. … We both have the same goal to win a championship here.” Rudy Gobert spoke to @malika_andrews about his relationship with Donovan Mitchell:“There’s always going to be noise. … People are looking for anything they can find to just try and divide us. … We both have the same goal to win a championship here.” https://t.co/865ZlTmPps

Donovan Mitchell's future with the Jazz looks questionable

After clinching the No. 1 seed in the tough Western Conference in 2020-21, the Jazz were poised to represent the conference in the NBA Finals. With strong performances from Donovan Mitchell, it wasn't enough as they were eliminated by the LA Clippers in six games. The topic of discussion during that stretch was how the Clippers exposed Gobert's inability to guard smaller lineups.

Now, with the keys to the Jazz franchise, Mitchell is set to have an incredible season. After suffering multiple setbacks caused by injuries last season, the three-time All-Star looks set to take on a bigger challenge. The question is, how will he make it work now that most of the players who helped him carry the team have been dealt away?

Mike Conley Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson are the only remaining players who have played well with Mitchell. Additionally, a new coach in Will Hardy will be taking over, which would mean learning a new offense. It will be interesting to see how the Jazz can manage to make it work before Mitchell becomes dissatisfied and demands for a trade.

