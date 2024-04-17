"He's the best" - Jordyn Woods hypes boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, ensuing cute surprise

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns' relationship with girlfriend Jordyn Woods continues to be strong, anchored among other things, on constant appreciation of each other.

It was once again on display when the prominent social media influencer shared an appreciation post on her Instagram story for her beau, who had a cute surprise sent to her.

The surprise item was hydrogen infused water, which Jordyn shared was something they were only talking about previously. As per sources, the said water increases anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It's said to increase energy and improve muscle recovery after a workout and slow down the aging process.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her post, Woods wrote:

"I was talking about this with my man, and it showed up to my door within 30 minutes. He's the best."

Check out the post below:

Jordyn Woods' appreciation post on IG for boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

The couple has been together since 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They started as good friends before that, which they credit for keeping ther relationship strong.

Woods is well-known in the social media sphere, with her Instagram account having over 12 million followers, She has also dipped her hands in television, appearing in the reality show Life of Kylie, starring Kylie Jenner, and is a spin-off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 26-year-old is also a businesswoman. She's supportive of Towns' career, regularly attending his home games to catch her man do his thing for the Timberwolves.

Jordyn Woods excited to see boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns back in action after missing time

Jordyn Woods was excited to see her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns back in action after missing time because of knee injury late in the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season.

She shared her excitement over Towns' return by posting on her IG story a photo of her seated at courtside some two hours before the Timberwolves's home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 12.

Woods' post was captioned:

"2 hours early because I'm excited"

Below is a screenshot of her post:

Screenshot of Jordyn Woods' post on Karl-Anthony Towns' return

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 27 minutes of play in their 109-106 victory over the Hawks.

Before that, 'KAT' missed 18 games after injuring the meniscus in his left knee, which required surgery. For the season, Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes in 62 games.

The third-seeded Timberwolves (56-26) are gearing up for a first-round Western Conference playoff showdown against the No. 3 team Phoenix Suns (49-33), who had their number in all three matches in the regular season.

The best-of-seven playoff series begins on April 20, Saturday, in Minnesota.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback