"He's built for the moment, you know he drives New York people crazy" - Matt Barnes commends 2x NBA All-Star for his demeanor, compares him to Steph Curry

Trae Young continues to be the engine that makes the Atlanta Hawks go. Throughout his career in the NBA, Young has been one of the top point guards in the league. The 24-year-old floor general continues to dazzle basketball fans with his combination of deep shooting and playmaking ability.

The Atlanta Hawks were just a couple of years removed from a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. That same success wasn't replicated last year, as the Hawks went on to finish eighth in the standings. There's no denying that Trae Young has the talent to be one of the most lethal players in the league.

That's exactly what former NBA veteran Matt Barnes believes. Speaking recently on an episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Barnes talked about how impressed he's been with Trae Young's ability on the court. The former NBA veteran also went on to even compare Young to a "2K version" of Steph Curry.

"I think he's almost a 2K version of what Steph is doing. Just similar styles from the ability to shoot once you pass half court, ball handling genius, make other people better on your team..."

Barnes then went on to talk about how he's interested in seeing what Young and newly acquired running mate Dejounte Murray can do for the Hawks this year.

I'm really interested to see if him and Dejounte can work together. Because on paper, again, the names look great, but getting to see them play will be something different...But as far as just being a player big fan of Trae his heart, he's built for the moment that you know he drives New York people crazy. I always love that. So I'm a big fan of him and his movement."

Matt Barnes with praise for Atlanta Hawks & NBA superstar Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks are looking like a team that can quickly bounce back during the 2022-23 NBA season. One of the reasons for this is because of the ability of floor general Trae Young. Throughout his time in the league, Young has been electric and looks to be on the verge of taking another step in his stardom.

It's been an interesting offseason for Young and the Atlanta Hawks organization. After building one of the deepest rosters in the league during the 2020-21 season, the Hawks saw their 2021-22 season become a disappointment. That eventually resulted in Atlanta realizing they needed to shift in another direction, as they went all-in on trading for former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

StatMuse @statmuse Trae Young in the first half:



31 PTS

6 AST

11-15 FG

7-9 3P



Electric. Trae Young in the first half: 31 PTS6 AST11-15 FG7-9 3PElectric. https://t.co/WZ2Gz8BahB

Playing alongside Murray, Trae should have the opportunity to have the Atlanta Hawks flying high again for the 2022-23 season.

