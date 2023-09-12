"He's damn near 6-foot-9 now": Baron Davis hypes up $260,000,000 star LaMelo Ball’s basketball genius, says he has "no ceiling"

When LaMelo Ball entered the NBA, several questions regarding whether he could adapt his game to the NBA level were raised. After taking an unconventional path to the NBA draft by forgoing the NCAA experience, many doubted LaMelo's abilities.

He proved his doubters wrong when he made the jump to the NBA, showing that his game has no limits. As an oversized point guard who can handle the ball and shoot beyond the arc, Ball quickly took the league by storm. In his rookie year, he averaged 15.7 points per game while also averaging 1.6 steals per game.

On the other end of the floor, he averaged 6.1 assists per game, proving he's more than just a talented scorer while earning Magic Johnson comparisons. Although he has continued to impress, the big question surrounding Ball and his recent $260-million contract extension (via Spotrac) is his health.

While many have questioned if he can stay healthy after playing just 36 games last season, NBA vet Baron Davis has high praise for LaMelo. During a recent interview with WealthFix, Davis sang Ball's praises:

"He has no ceiling. We don’t know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he’s clutch. He’s highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ.

He added,

"He’s damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who’s basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid."

Looking ahead at LaMelo Ball's 2023-24 season with the Charlotte Hornets

Heading into the upcoming season for the Charlotte Hornets, it seems as though things are lining up for a big year. In addition to the fact that Ball will be back with the team, they will also have Miles Bridges back.

After missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to a domestic violence case, Bridges will be back with the team after signing a $7.9 million offer this offseason. In an interview with the Charlotte Observer from this summer, LaMelo spoke about Bridges' return:

"Great vibes. We got MB back. That was big and hopefully, we just make the most of this year and show everybody."

In addition, the team will notably add Brandon Miller, who proved himself as a capable scorer in the NBA Summer League. Whether or not LaMelo Ball manages to stay healthy enough to lead the team to a playoff berth, only time will tell.