LaMelo Ball injury update: Charlotte Hornets star healthy and ready for next season after ankle surgery

LaMelo Ball was limited to just 36 games last season after a bunch of ankle injuries that started in the preseason. Ball suffered four ankle sprains last season, with the last one requiring a season-ending surgery in February.

In an interview with Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Hornets president and general manager Mitch Kupchak revealed that Ball has fully recovered from his ankle surgery. The All-Star guard has started working on the court and is expected to be healthy at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

"To have a player of LaMelo's caliber with his game, with his youth, we know he is going to get better as a player," Kupchak said. "He's here every day. He certainly had a setback last year, but in terms of healing, he's been 100% healed and he's been on the court working out every single day trying to get better."

LaMelo Ball had an unfortunate season last campaign, suffering four separate ankle injuries that started in a preseason game. He also injured his ankle in November, January and February. That last ankle injury was so severe that he needed to undergo surgery.

Ball ended up playing just 36 games last season but still put up great numbers when healthy. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The 21-year-old star guard also signed his rookie max extension this summer, inking a five-year contract that could be worth up to $260 million. And it wasn't really a no-brainer for the young member of the famed Ball family.

"The decision, it wasn't really hard," Ball said. "All my years here I've had a good time. Life wasn't bad. The basketball aspect, that's not really going well. You kind of want to live your life and just have fun and just be living well. So in Charlotte, I was doing that, so it just all felt like a great choice."

LaMelo Ball happy to have Miles Bridges back next season

LaMelo Ball is set to welcome back Miles Bridges to the team next season after the forward missed the entire 2022-23 season. Bridges was involved in a domestic violence case and had to serve a 30-game suspension from the NBA. Ball is overjoyed that he'll be able to play with him again.

"Great vibes," Ball said. "We got MB back. That was big and hopefully, we just make the most of this year and show everybody."

Ball is also ready to welcome second-overall pick Brandon Miller to the team. He praised Miller's fit in Charlotte and how the young forward will be able to help them next season.

