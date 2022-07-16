"He's a galaxy, he's a planet, he's a solar system, everything revolves around him" - CJ McCollum explains how difficult it is to stop Steph Curry

Steph Curry is arguably the greatest shooter in the history of the world. That alone makes him a tough matchup, not just for an opposing player, but for the opposing team as well. New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum recently shared what it's like to defend Curry.

In an interview during the NBA 2K23 Summer League (h/t NBC Sports), McCollum explained how difficult it is to stop the Golden State Warriors superstar. The former Portland Trail Blazers star noted that one player cannot stop Curry. It's also hard to stop him because of his range and stamina.

"It's tought. You have to throw different bodies at him," McCollum said. "This isn't a guy you can just guard with one person. He's a galaxy, he's a planet, he's a solar system. Everything revolves around him."

McCollum also pointed out that it's really impossible to stop Curry. The right thing to do is to minimize his open looks as much as possible. It's also vital to stop him from being a playmaker and allow other players to create their own shots. Curry draws so much defense that it opens up the floor for the Warriors.

Even the reigning Defensive Player of the Year had a tough time guarding the two-time MVP. Marcus Smart explained after Game 4 of the NBA Finals how hard it is to stop Curry.

"The way that he's able to affect the game, being able to run around and play off the ball and get himself open," Smart said. "It's just tough on a defender because you can't take a break. The instance that you think he's not doing anything, the play's over for him. And that's when you get beaten, that's when you get burnt."

"He can affect the game at all levels — passing, playmaking, shooting the ball, scoring the ball. So, he got the whole package and you have to be able to guard every last thing he has, and not many players can do that."

Marcus Smart on Steph Curry's impact on the floor. "We all know what he can do outside of 20 feet... 30-35, 40 feet. The dude is special in that regard."Marcus Smart on Steph Curry's impact on the floor. https://t.co/FgHOIWpW1a

What is Steph Curry been up to this offseason?

Steph Curry at the 2022 American Century Championship

In addition to celebrating his fourth championship, Steph Curry stayed active in the offseason. However, Curry was not playing basketball. He participated in the 2022 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. Dell and Seth Curry also played in the tournament, along with a few current and former NBA stars.

Curry finished in 9th place last year and has finished fourth in the tournament three times. However, the reigning Finals MVP placed just 16th this year, tied with MLB legend John Smoltz. Despite struggling this year, the Warriors superstar hit one of the best shots of the tournament.

On the 13th hole of Edgewood Tahoe, Curry hit an insane 97-yard eagle. He's known for his unlimited range on the basketball court, but it seems like it also applies on the golf course.

