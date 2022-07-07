“He’s going to lead this league in blocks” - Skip Bayless reacts to Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut, says his shooting stroke is as good as any 7-foot NBA player he’s seen

OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was the toast of the basketball world on Tuesday night. Fans got their first look at the hyped big man as the Thunder took part in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The second overall pick in the draft finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks. It was a statement performance as Holmgren passed his first test, getting the undivided attention of fans and observers.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless praised Holmgren, one of the most impressive defensive prospects in recent memory. Bayless said:

“He’s going to lead this league in blocks.”

Chet Holmgren impresses in Summer League debut

OKC Thunder 2022 draft selection Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren made a seemingly effortless debut in the Summer League. He completely took over his first game despite playing just 23 minutes. What was most impressive about his 23-point outing was that he shot 7 of 9.

It's just one game, and Summer League can lead to overreactions, but Holmgren seems to have the upside to be a franchise building block. Fans will be watching to see what the 7-foot forward can do.

The OKC Thunder will play one more game in Salt Lake City before heading to Las Vegas, where the competition will get tougher.

For now, Holmgren looks to be delivering on the hype. The big man was all over the floor, showcasing his ability to be a dynamic weapon on both ends.

If Holmgren can continue to demonstrate this type of weaponry, he's going to be in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Holmgren was picked second in the draft. He was one of a trio of one-and-done prospects who were considered for the first selection last month. Duke's Paolo Banchero went first to the Orlando Magic, while Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. went third to the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder landed three first-round picks. OKC got 6-foot-10 forward Ousmane Dieng from France with the No. 12 pick from the New York Knicks. A 19-year-old, Dieng played for the New Zealand Breakers. The Thunder then took 6-foot-6 wing Jalen Williams, a three-year starter at Santa Clara, with the No. 13 selection.

OKC also landed 6-foot-10 forward Jaylin Williams of Arkansas with the No. 34 pick.

Holmgren was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

