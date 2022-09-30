"He's a good man in my book" - Shaquille O'Neal praises Adam Levine amid cheating scandal

Shaquille O'Neal showed his support to Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, who is in the middle of a cheating scandal. Maroon 5 will be performing at O'Neal's charity event on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas. "The Event" aims to raise a lot of money for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the LA Lakers legend praised Levine for agreeing to perform at his fundraiser. O'Neal has no comments about the Maroon 5 frontman's scandal. He knows Levine will perform at the event for the benefit of underprivileged kids, and that makes him a good man.

"Adam is a personal friend of mine," O'Neal said. "He's always been a great guy. He's coming to help kids out this weekend, that's as solid as you can get. It is not my job to say, 'You did this, you did that. You shouldn't have did this, you shouldn't have did that.'

"As far as I'm concerned, he's coming to help kids out this weekend. He's a good man in my book. He's going through some things right now, but I'm sure he will overcome this."

Adam Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal earlier this month after five women claimed to have exchanged steamy direct messages with him on social media. Levine admitted to "crossing the line" in those conversations but denied getting physical with them.

Levine has been married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and they have two children together, with a third on the way. The couple showed solidarity in the middle of the scandal. Maroon 5 will start their residency in Las Vegas, with their first performance in Sin City at Shaquille O'Neal's charity event.

The second annual fundraising gala and concert called "The Event" is scheduled for October 1 at the MGM Grand Arena. Pitbull will headline the event, along with H.E.R., Maroon 5, Maren Morris and comedian John Mulaney.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation @shaqfoundation NEW PERFORMERS ADDED TO THE LINEUP

Just when we thought The Event couldn't get any bigger. We are thrilled to have H.E.R. and Pitbull joining our lineup! Tickets are still available, starting at $50.

Shaquille O'Neal admits to being a "serial cheater"

Shaquille O'Neal at the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight.

Shaquille O'Neal refused to comment on Ime Udoka's situation with the Boston Celtics. The NBA legend admitted to being a "serial cheater" and explained why he does not have the right opinion on the matter on an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"I am going to step down from this conversation," O'Neal said. "I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, 'Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that. I know these guys personally."

"I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot. ... I did it. I was the best at it and not proud of it at all. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it."

The Celtics recently suspended Udoka for a year for having an "improper relationship" with a female staffer. The full story on the matter has not been released, with the investigation still ongoing.

