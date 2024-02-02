"He's got 2 kids with autism": Charles Barkley pleads NBA teams to sign Tony Snell so he can secure medical coverage

NBA veteran Tony Snell has been reported to be eying an NBA contract to qualify for the league's retiree benefits, ensuring eligibility for the player's association medical plan. More than the benefits, the 2013 first-round pick bared that he intends to use it to support his family, including two sons diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

The news reached TNT analyst and NBA legend Charles Barkley who interrupted his co-hosts on "Inside the NBA" to plead for Snell to be signed by one of the 30 teams in the league.

"I'm hoping and I know the NBA has been great to all of us sitting up here-- I hope one of you guys sign Tony to his two autistic kids to get great medical care," said Barkley.

Snell, who last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans back in the 2021-22 season, has been maximizing his playing years for the Maine Celtics (NBA G League) since January 2023.

"I hope a team signs him for the rest of the season because I don't know a lot about autism but I know it gotta be expensive to have two young kids in that situation so I'm hoping the NBA-- we talk like what a family we are, let us sign that kid for the rest of the season," Barkley added.

It was revealed on July 2023 on The Today Show that Snell was also diagnosed with autism following one of his son's diagnosis.

Tony Snell's NBA career and earnings

Tony Snell's NBA journey kicked off in 2013 when the Chicago Bulls selected him as the 20th overall pick. He made a significant impact during his rookie season, averaging 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Navigating a tumultuous career path, Tony Snell transitioned from the Chicago Bulls to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. His journey included stops with the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 2022, he joined the New Orleans Pelicans and later the Maine Celtics in 2023. Despite a free-agent workout with the Golden State Warriors in August 2023, Snell chose to return to Maine.

Having played nine NBA seasons for five different teams, Snell amassed $53 million in career earnings, the highest of which was with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-21 season — $12 million.

His career averages in 601 NBA games played is 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 39% from the three-point arc, making 1.2 shots in 3.1 attempts.

