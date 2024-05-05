"He's a human highlight reel.": Stephen A Smith gets even more reasons to wax lyrical on Anthony Edwards

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith again broke into applause for Anthony Edwards after the 22-year-old starred in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 106-99 Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Taking on the defending champions at their home arena, Edwards led the charge with a 43-point, seven-rebound display on Saturday.

Minnesota's stellar start to the series comes after the Timberwolves ran past the Phoenix Suns in four games, a series in which Anthony produced 124 points. The performances have been enough for Smith to proclaim him as a "human highlight reel."

After the 22-year-old went an impressive 17-for-29, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, against the Denver Nuggets, Smith praised his attitude:

“Anthony Edwards is my guy. That's the guy I'm looking at right now. He's a human highlight reel. Plus, I love – like JJ (Redick) pointed out, his moxy, his attitude. Interviewing him, talking to him, watching him play, it's something special to behold.

"And then when you hear the kind of things that he says, fellas, where he don't want to sit down, he don't want to sit out. He's young; he wants to play. Obviously, as he gets older, obviously, we anticipate that will change, and it should change.”

Smith has been impressed with Edwards's willingness to play through pain and said that he embraced the responsibility of being a marquee player.

Anthony Edwards has some obvious similarities with Michael Jordan regarding his playing style and his midrange shooting. However, how the player has risen to the challenge has led to the most praise. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that it's the way the player strived to be at his best every game that stood out:

“Just that kind of mentality that you're infusing in today's culture at a time when so many people – rightly or wrongly, JJ – are lamenting load management and all of this other stuff, you don't hear about that with him. He doesn't want to be talked about in that light.

"If you are healthy enough, go out there and play. And by the way, when you go out there and play, strive to perform to the best of your ability. You want to be the marquee, then accept the responsibility of being a marquee. Embrace it and go for it. Don't sit up there and shove it to the side. These are the kind of things that he's doing.”

Needless to say, Smith is delighted with the way Anthony Edwards has shown up for the playoffs. Amid comparisons with some obvious NBA legends, Edwards is now being recognized as the potential face of the NBA and is being compared to Michael Jordan.

While there is a long way to go, Jordan himself recently recognized the similarities between him and the Timberwolves superstar. While the expectations may increase in time, Anthony Edwards has all the talent to more than do justice to these claims.