"He’s just always consistent": Anthony Edwards names Knicks star as the best player in Team USA training camp

Josh Hart, a role player throughout his NBA career, is getting high compliments from Anthony Edwards, arguably the league’s biggest rising star. The two are deep in preparation with Team USA who will be competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star responded when asked about who has been the best player in the team’s scrimmages:

“I’d say, Josh Hart. He’s just always consistent, you know he’s going to bring that energy every day.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



“I’d say Josh Hart. He’s just always consistent, you know he’s going to bring that energy every day.”



(Via @TheAthleticNBA ) Anthony Edwards voted Josh Hart as the best player in training camp“I’d say Josh Hart. He’s just always consistent, you know he’s going to bring that energy every day.”(Via @TheAthleticNBA ) pic.twitter.com/nUw2ZK4V5s

Following his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New York Knicks, Josh Hart has been super. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 25 games under Tom Thibodeau.

The former Villanova star hit 58.6% of his shots, including 51.9% from deep. He was invaluable on both ends of the floor for the Knicks, especially in the playoffs.

Many were surprised that Steve Kerr included Hart in the lineup. Anthony Edwards just explained why the no-nonsense guard deserved his spot on the team.

Kerr emphasized versatility, defense and heart as key components of Team USA that will go up against a strong field in the Philippines. Josh Hart has all three of those in abundance. He may not have a superstar name but his more illustrious teammates have already noticed what he brings to the table.

Josh Hart could be Anthony Edwards’ backup in the FIBA World Cup

Steve Kerr is expected to roll out a starting unit made of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. A second unit featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Austin Reaves, Cam Johnson and Walker Kessler will be fantastic.

The said players are quite versatile and can handle different positions. Except for Kessler, who will undoubtedly play center, everyone else is capable of playing 2-3 roles.

Hart is designated as a shooting guard like Edwards, but he can also play small forward and even power forward in extra small lineups. In the New York Knicks’ playoff run, Thibodeau would sometimes slot the former Wildcat as the other “big man” beside Julius Randle.

Sometimes, Josh Hart would play the usual shooting guard role or slide to the three position when needed. Anthony Edwards is just as capable but hasn’t been really tested as a power forward. Minnesota’s massive frontline of Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert assured of at least two big men.

FIBA basketball, however, is quite different. Hart and Edwards may be pushed to play roles they haven’t been used to in the NBA.

Team USA finished seventh four years ago, their worst finish in the competition’s history. Josh Hart and Anthony Edwards are looking to help the Americans put on a much better showing than their previous participation in China.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)