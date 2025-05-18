"He's a Lakers OMFG": Fans erupt as NBA insider drops major Giannis Antetokounmpo update amid spiraling trade rumors

NBA insider Chris Haynes sent fans buzzing after he shared that Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a key meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks next week to determine his future with the team. It added further fuel to the talk that the 'Greek Freak' is considering taking his talents elsewhere.

Speaking on his Haynes Briefs Show on YouTube on Saturday, Haynes shared that the Bucks contacted their superstar and set a meeting for mid-next week to give Antetokounmpo a chance to give his input on the direction of the team and share his plans for his career moving forward.

The news had fans coming up with various speculations on Antetokounmpo's possible moves online, sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"HES A LAKER OMFGGGGGGGGG," one fan called it for the LA Lakers.

"Giannis to Sacramento 🔜," another saw the two-time NBA MVP moving to the California capital.

"He's not coming back to Milwaukee," a comment surmised.

"Imagine him saying he wants to play in San Antonio. Spurs Twitter might have another civil war," a user speculated.

"Time for the trade talks to begin," one highlighted.

"He’s staying," a fan downplayed talk of Giannis Antetokounmpo moving out.

"Just stay away from Brooklyn," a user suggested.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played 67 games this season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 35 minutes per game.

The Bucks, however, were booted out again in the opening round of the playoffs, moving many to speculate that Antetokounmpo may be considering moving to another team where he will have a better chance of winning another title.

Bucks insider says Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be traded

While talk of Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded continues to persist, a Milwaukee Bucks insider shared he does not see it happening.

Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke about information he gathered on the Antetokounmpo trade front, highlighting how the Bucks are not interested in it and how a possible deal may be too heavy for interested teams.

He wrote on the Bluesky app:

"First: Giannis will not be traded this summer. The greater likelihood is, well, never. Second: These are the unsexy aka realistic conversations. He will require another supermax. So, yeah, the ACTUAL mechanics of this are very, very clunky for teams."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent all of his 12 years to date in the NBA with the Bucks after being selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft. He has turned out to be a cornerstone for the team, leading it to the 2021 NBA title.

He signed a 3-year, $175-million extension with the Bucks in October 2023 and will make $54.1 million next season.

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More