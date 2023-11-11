"He's not Lebron James" - Rapper Cam'ron asserts Victor Wembanyama lacks superstar caliber while taking dig at his MSG comments

Victor Wembanyama had a tough day at the office in his first game at Madison Square Garden. He notched up 14 points, nine rebounds and two assists while managing 4-of-14 shooting, as the San Antonio Spurs lost to the New York Knicks 126-105. Following the game, rapper Cam'ron reviewed Wembanyama's start to his NBA career, comparing him to Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James.

With the amount of hype surrounding the French center, people can't help but compare him to other stars who came with high expectations during their rookie season. James is a perfect example of such a player.

Cam'ron isn't convinced the Spurs big man is comparable to the four-time NBA champion. In his popular show "It is What It is", he said:

"Another decent game, but he's doing great for a rookie but he's not doing great for a superstar that's at the top of Ma$e's list. In general, he's not LeBron James, in LeBron James' first seasons yet or somebody we're holding to a high caliber that everybody thinks what he's going to do."

The rapper also addressed Wembanyama's comments regarding the size of Madison Square Garden. When asked before the game, the Spurs big man claimed it was very impressive, although not as big as he had expected.

"Wemby probably plays a lot of international ball before he got to America and those arenas are probably way bigger than the Madison Square Garden, or a lot of arenas in America. They may hold 30, 40, 50,000 people in it. For him to say it's not that big, maybe he played more people on the international scale.

"When he said not that big, I kinda get where he's coming from because Madison Square Garden is not just a famous arena in New York. It's a famous arena around the world... Wemby, it's not about how big it is, it's about the moment of you playing in Madison Square Garden."

Wembanyama and the Spurs play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Victor Wembanyama still confident deapite recent Spurs setbacks

The Spurs have lost their last three games and fans have been worried about the team's performance. Victor Wembanyama, however, isn't worried about where the team is right now. He was asked about the team's early-season struggles and how they're dealing with it.

The French rookie said they haven't lost their energy this season and are attentive to what the coaching staff have planned for them. The 7-foot-4 center has expressed his belief in the team's defensive potential and isn't overthinking their lapses as of late. With how he anchors the defense, the Spurs could be an excellent defensive team in the near future.

He's averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks so far in his young career.

