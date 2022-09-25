"He's long, he's athletic, and he's really, really smart" - Former NBA champion opens up on his Golden State Warriors teammates ahead of 2022-23 season

During an interview with Anthony Slater, Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo opened up about his new teammates. DiVincenzo was asked about which player on the team impacted him the most. The Warriors' new guard has high regard for Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

"He's long, he's athletic, and he's really really smart," DiVincenzo said about Moody. "His IQ is really high, and we've been pushing each other even in small things like shooting drills and stuff like that. I think his versatility in the guard position mostly is really good. So, he's been standing out for me for sure."

DiVincenzo also had the opportunity to run a few scrimmage sessions with the returning James Wiseman. He recognizes Wiseman's defensive prowess and other abilities.

"I feel like defensively with him is that he's so big, he's so athletic, he's so long," DiVincenzo said about Wiseman. "But just getting him to understand little things on the defensive end and just knowing that if i'm on his backside, I got his back. But, from a talent level , from his body, you know it's incredible what he can do on the floor."

The Golden State Warriors signed Donte DiVincenzo in July. The guard has been working out with his new teammates, helping build their chemistry. DiVincenzo is reassuring everyone that he'll have his teammates' back.

Can the Golden State Warriors win back-to-back titles again?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

With the Golden State Warriors' current roster, the future is bright in Oakland. Steph Curry put on a masterful performance in the postseason. Curry dialed in from 3-point land and knocked down almost every foul shot he took. He averaged 27.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

In the Finals, Steph Curry finally won the Finals MVP. He had been deprived of the award in previous title runs. Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 6 games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors still have the talented superstar on their roster. Then there's Klay Thompson, who put up impressive figures last season despite returning from a career-threatening injury. Thompson could be better this year as he continues to reacclimate following his injury.

Andrew Wiggins will also be a key asset for the team. It was the season of firsts for the young forward. Wiggins made his first All-Star appearance last season. Then he made his first trip to the NBA Finals, winning his first title. Wiggins could continue to grow into his role with the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors bench has a lot of young talent who could play more significant roles this season. James Wiseman is at the top of that list. The Warriors can expect another strong season if they can draw out his full potential.

