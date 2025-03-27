"He's looking slimmer than Luka" - Fans stunned with comeback man Nikola Jokic's jaw-dropping dime to Aaron Gordon

After missing the last five games and messing up the fantasy basketball playoffs, Nikola Jokic was back in the lineup for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Jokic dropped a triple-double to lift the Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, while also dishing out a potential Assist of the Year candidate.

Early in the third quarter, "The Joker" was at the top of the key and was being defended by Kyle Kuzma. He tried the pump fake before spinning on Kuzma and making a no-look pass to Aaron Gordon, who made the easy dunk to give Denver a 74-66 lead.

The pass completely stunned Kuzma, as well as Brook Lopez, with the ball traveling through the air and into the hands of Gordon. The Jokic-AG connection has always been a success for the Nuggets, and this play might be the best one yet.

Here is the video of Nikola Jokic's ridiculous pass:

NBA fans were not only shocked by the amazing dime by Nikola Jokic, but they were also surprised to see him look slimmer and quicker. Jokic had a couple of dunks in the Denver Nuggets' 127-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, a sign that "The Joker" is ready for the playoffs.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Never saw Jokic move that fast in a while. He’s looking slimmer than Luka," a fan tweeted.

"He's the best passer ever man," one fan claimed.

"Pistol Pete would approve. Pure nasty and this is coming from a Thunder fan," another fan commented.

"First time in NBA history someone has been postered by an assist," a fan wrote.

"Pure instinct. There's a level you get to and you just do things like this. You can only get there when you love the game, like actual basketball, the way this man does," one fan remarked.

"I don’t enjoy watching the NBA anymore, but this pass is indeed fun to watch," another fan quipped.

Nikola Jokic missed five games due to an ankle issue. He looked fantastic in his first game back, putting up 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Nikola Jokic gives an update on his ankle injury

Speaking after the game, Nikola Jokic was asked about the ankle injury that kept him out for more than a week. Jokic explained that it was great to be playing again, and his left ankle bothered him enough that he needed the rest. He was also nervous before the game, which wasn't evident based on his performance.

"It was just smart (to be out)," Jokic said, according to NBC Sports. "I couldn’t really jump on my left leg, so it was really painful, and it was just better to feel good. I don’t want to be on the floor and feel nervous because I cannot play how I want to play and on the level I want to play."

The Nuggets are still third in the West and could still grab the second seed based on the final three weeks of the regular season.

