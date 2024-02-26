"He’s low-key dissing Harden" - Doc Rivers catches flak from NBA fans for blaming ball-hog situation for Joel Embiid's playoff slump against Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers has been a quote machine lately, primarily for providing a plethora of reasons for Milwaukee’s early struggles under his leadership. However, on Sunday, Rivers instead attempted to justify his shortcomings with his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, prompting harsh NBA fan criticism.

Ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Sixers, Rivers reflected on Philly’s 2023 playoff exit. The Sixers led the Boston Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals before infamously dropping two consecutive games to lose the series 4-3.

Rivers received most of the blame for the disappointing finish and was subsequently fired by Philly. However, according to the veteran coach, the Sixers’ lack of team play also cost them the series.

Rivers highlighted the Sixers’ failure to get superstar center Joel Embiid the ball in Game 6, in which they lost 95-86 at home. However, he added that Embiid possibly not being at full strength may have contributed to his and the team’s struggles.

“Maybe [The Celtics] were better. Could that be a possibility?” Rivers said. “I thought Game 6 was our game. I didn't think Joel got the ball enough, and trust me, [the gameplan] was for him to get it. And he didn't get it. I don't know how healthy he was.”

Following Rivers’ comments, the 2008 NBA champion once again caught flak from fans for shifting the blame for his playoff shortcomings. Some interpreted Rivers’ remarks as a shot at Embiid's former co-star James Harden.

“He’s low-key dissing Harden,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, others called out Rivers for his all-around lack of accountability.

“You’re the coach. You should’ve been drawing up plays to get him the ball,” one fan said.

“Surely Doc did some adjustments to try to fix this problem! Oh, wait!” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Rivers’ reasoning for Philly’s 2023 second-round playoff exit.

Doc Rivers victorious in return to Philadelphia

Doc Rivers wasn’t particularly popular during his return to Philadelphia on Sunday. However, he still emerged victorious, as his Bucks secured a 119-98 blowout road win.

Milwaukee, commanded by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-high 30 points, led by as many as 25 points against a shorthanded Sixers squad missing Joel Embiid.

Rivers received a hostile reception when introduced to Philly’s home crowd, getting heavily booed. However, he didn’t let it get to him, quipping postgame that he didn’t notice it.

“I didn't even hear it, to be honest,” Rivers said. “That means I was back at home.”

He added that his return was “awesome” and that he thoroughly enjoyed his three-year tenure with the Sixers.

As for the Bucks’ win, it marked their second straight since the All-Star break, improving them to 5-7 under Rivers.

Milwaukee (37-21) will try and win its third straight game when it hosts the Charlotte Hornets (15-42) on Tuesday.

