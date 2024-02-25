"Bro wants to get fired so bad" - Doc Rivers unsure about winning NBA title this year has fans mocking him

Doc Rivers was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks last month after the team fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Before the Bucks faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, they were 4-7 under their new coach.

The Bucks are one of the NBA's best-constructed teams, especially with their offense. The team’s front office acquired Rivers, who is a defensive-minded coach. They also acquired Patrick Beverley, one of the league's best defenders. Their moves were clear indications that they wanted to become title contenders by improving their defense.

When discussing his team’s title expectations this season, Doc Rivers said:

“Could we win a title today? I don't know. But when it's time, I think that answer will be yes.”

Rivers has been one of those coaches who spills the truth no matter what. However, sometimes, it might also backfire on him.

NBA fans did not let Doc Rivers get away with the comment on the current state of the Bucks. Alluding to the Bucks hiring Rivers to win the title this year, one wrote:

"Bro wants to get fired so bad."

Another blamed Rivers for not giving enough attention to his job anymore:

“This guy doesn’t care about coaching anymore. He’s just here to collect pay checks and hang out.”

JJ Redick rips Doc Rivers for “making excuses” on Bucks struggles

Recently, Doc Rivers shared his take on his new job as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA champion coach said that the job has been “more difficult” than he had anticipated. Former NBA player JJ Redick, who played under Rivers with the LA Clippers, slammed him on ESPN's "First Take."

“I've seen the trend for years; the trend is always making excuses," Redick said. "Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard ... just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it. But it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus.”

Alluding to the Bucks’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last week, Redick slammed his former coach for deflecting the blame on players from himself. With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing over 35 minutes in the game, Redick said that it was a failure on Rivers’ part and not the players.

Rivers also said that the LA Clippers called him before they made the trade for James Harden. In reply, Redick remarked that Rivers only wants to take credit and wants no blame on himself.

Redick played four years under Doc Rivers and certainly knows his coaching style. There have been no reports of Redick having a personal beef with his former coach. However, his remarks seem harsh, considering the demeanor that Redick has.